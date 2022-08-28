BBNaija housemate Adekunle lost his cool after discovering the food he kept to eat for breakfast was nowhere to be found

The video showed Adekunle threatening to find the culprit even if he was evicted from the BBNaija house tonight

However, while Adekunle continue with his threat, Amaka moved closer to him as she confessed to eating the food

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Adekunle was captured in a video threatening to find the culprit who ate his food after he found out the food he kept in the fridge was nowhere to be found.

Adekunle had gone to the kitchen to pick up his food which he intended to eat for breakfast but was infuriated after he couldn’t find it.

The housemate in his statement vowed to find whoever it was even if he was evicted tonight.

In his words

“If I leave this night, find the video and bring that person out. The person will go to hell. The funny thing is that after putting the food there, I put a plate on it but the person removed the food and left the plate there.”

However, as Adekunle made his threat, a video showed the moment Amaka silently confessed to eating the food.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mosope_23:

"Na food go kee Amaka las las ."

jennyy_collections:

"See d people he's planning for laughing and listening to him."

_fantaah_:

"Na food carry Amaka come biggie house ."

bella.glamourholic:

"Dem use food swear for AmakaGod abeg o."

ranking_x100:

"Amaka and food 5/6 if u notice say amaka don get cheek gather here ."

thatomonkkhena:

" I love the way she let him know too smooth, no sweat."

Biggie sanction Amaka for almost burning his house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ housemate Amaka made headlines over her negligence that almost burnt down the house.

This comes after Amaka took it upon herself to make meat pie using the microwave. She left the dough in it and went on to join her colleagues in the garden.

Some of the housemates began to smell smoke from the kitchen some minutes later and rushed to check what was wrong, only to find out the microwave was on fire.

