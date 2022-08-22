Ultimate Love’s Ebiteinye Juliet seemed to have experienced some brokenness which made her realise that marrying one’s grandfather’s age mate isn’t a bad thing

The reality star shared a post about her getting to that point where she understands actress Regina Daniels' reason for marrying Ned Nwoko

Ebiteinye’s post has, however, got everyone talking as they reacted by asking if she was so broke that she was also contemplating marrying an old rich man

Ultimate Love reality television show star Tony Ebiteinye Juliet has hinted to her fans that she might also consider marrying a rich man, even if he’s her grandfather’s age.

The plus-sized advocate took to her Instagram page to raise a concern about her getting to a point where she understands why young actress Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko.

Ultimate Love star Ebiteinye talks about Regina and Ned. Credit: @nednwoko @reginadaniel @ebiteinyee

Source: Instagram

Her Instagram post, however, got everyone talking as they felt she was broke. At the same time, many also said she was also feeling the economic situation in the country, which was why she was considering such.

She wrote on her Insta story:

“I am at the point where I understand why Regina married Sir Ned oooo.”

Check out her post below:

Fans react to Ebiteinye’s post

Emmy_smith____:

"Sapa ti mu werey,asiko ti gbogbo yin ma ru le wa yi."

Mikkydon72:

"Secure the bag my sister Nigeria is not for the faint hearted, sapa no good ooo."

Wf_annabelle:

"If not for home training, person for don be Iyawo Alhaji Kekere oni GOLD."

Chu6x:

"This one don they eye octogenarian sister do your things abeg."

Ugoforeign:

"Even me sef I don finally understand. I for like join them sef. I’m very peaceful ."

Leaddyskincare:

"Is marriage a poverty elevation scheme?? All these Nigeria girls don tire meSo dem tie your own hand to make money?"

Sauceprince1:

"Young girl into big things init. You wanna be his second wife or third too?"

Source: Legit.ng