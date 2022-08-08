BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s name has continued to make headlines after her disqualification from the reality show

In a new development, the ‘1st Vice President’ of the Nigerian Bar Association, John Aikpokpo-Martins, has shut down claims that she is also a lawyer as popularly claimed

Aikpokpo-Martins noted that Beauty’s name is not on the roll call of lawyers and he noted that the reports were embarrassing to people in the legal profession

BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s claim to being a lawyer is now being under question after she was disowned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Beauty recently made headlines after she broke a record for being the first person to be disqualified from the BBNaija show even before the first eviction, despite her also being the 43rd Miss Nigeria.

She had been known to claim being a lawyer and one John Aikpokpo-Martins, the ‘1st Vice President’ of the Nigerian Bar Association, took to social media to address it.

He shut down claims of Beauty being a lawyer and noted that it was an embarrassment to most members of the legal profession.

According to him, a quick check on the database on the Roll of Legal Practitioners failed to bring up Beauty’s name.

He however appealed to anyone who might be aware of her full name to share for better checks to be made.

Part of is post reads:

“These reports have been very embarrassing to most members of the legal profession and may in all reasonable probability bring the profession into disrepute if found to be true. A quick check of the databases of the Roll of Legal Practitioners kept in the Supreme Court and the Nigerian Bar Association failed to reveal the name "Beauty Tukura" to be on the Supreme Court Roll or to be a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

However, I hereby appeal to anyone who may be aware of her true name assuming we may have gotten her real name wrong to reach out to me.”

See his post below:

Internet users react as NBA disowns claims of Beauty being a lawyer

Read what some social media users had to say about the news below:

Cindytotheworld__:

“They should just take it easy on this girl abeg …. Depression is real o.”

Pharmwendy:

“Wow! And it gets worse.”

Sharon_chigozirim:

“But wetin concern a show with someone’s profession .”

O.lushola:

“After rain comes sunshine, Omo this one na after rain comes earthquake ooo.”

_the_machoman:

“Make una calm down, e fit be say she never go Bar before she enter house.”

Iam_naydu:

“Her village people follow am enter Big brother.”

Sugar_cubeten:

“If she isn’t a lawyer yet, she shouldn’t have said she is o Cos she for don know say they’ll come for her.”

Omalichaveefab:

“The way they dug out her info can they also dig out and solve illegal national issues ? Misplaced priority.”

Dawnwilliamss:

“ on issues like this, they can be proactive. It’s not important to us.”

Abekesclassics:

“I’m wondering why they needed to check though ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Oluwaseunsakaba45:

“Maybe she be lawyer for abroad .”

Beauty receives first strike

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty became the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

Source: Legit.ng