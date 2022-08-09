BBNaija Level Up star and 43rd Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura, has continued to be bashed online after she was disqualified from the reality show

Nollywood actress Nnaji Charity took to social media to react to her disqualification and noted that she must have bought her crown

According to the film star, if a beauty queen cannot survive in the house for two weeks, then her crown was not on merit

Nollywood actress Nnaji Charity has taken to social media to speak on BBNaija star and 43rd Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura’s disqualification from the show.

Recall that Beauty broke a record after she got disqualified from BBNaija even before the first eviction show after gathering a total of three strikes in just two weeks.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nnaji Charity spoke on the issue and expressed her disappointment in Beauty like many others.

Actress Nnaji Charity says BBNaija's Beauty must have bought her Miss Nigeria crown. Photos: @nnajicharity_, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

The film star expressed doubt that Beauty actually won the Miss Nigeria crown. According to her, she must have paid for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nnaji explained that if a beauty queen could not survive in the BBNaija house in less than two weeks, then it was obvious that her crown must have been bought.

Not stopping there, the actress added that most beauty queens’ crowns are paid for and not on merit.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Actress Nnaji Charity blasts disqualified BBNaija star Beauty. Photo: @nnajicharity

Source: Instagram

Internet users react as Nnaji Charity claims BBNaija Beauty bought her Miss Nigeria crown

Read what some of them had to say below:

Db_naturals_:

“She couldn’t even pretend or hide her character for 2 weeks.. Omo.”

Annex_beddings:

“Please let her be oh she learnt her lesson now abeg .”

Discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

“Good character is good. Anyways she will learn. Sorry beauty.”

Badboimavis:

“No lies told.”

Tochukwujoyce:

“Apart from Agbani Darego which naija beauty queen merit it ??no be by contacts ???smh.”

Buchianoo:

“Beauty might be better than most of these people bashing her, abi because we never watch una for TV? .”

Leaddyskincare:

“There are so many people like Beauty in real life! Some many people in BBN portray people’s character...May God help us. I still see no lessons learnt on that show(unpopular opinion).”

Hmm.

NBA disowns disqualified BBNaija star Beauty

BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura’s claim to being a lawyer is now being under question after she was disowned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

She had been known to claim being a lawyer and one John Aikpokpo-Martins, the ‘1st Vice President’ of the Nigerian Bar Association, took to social media to address it.

He shut down claims of Beauty being a lawyer and noted that it was an embarrassment to most members of the legal profession.

Source: Legit.ng