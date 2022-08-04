Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Bella Okagbue has revealed what one of her colleagues in the house, Beauty said about her love interest

The reality TV star told her in-house friend Chomzy that Beauty said she doesn't see herself continuing her with Groovy outside but rather with Sheggz

Bella also revealed that Beauty made flirty passes at her love interest, Sheggz, during the Saturday night party

Different cliques seem to have started springing up in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house.

The very expressive housemate Bella Okagbue and her close pal in the house, Chomzy, are queens of gossip on the show.

Bella talks about Beauty's flirty passes at Sheggz during the Saturday night party

Source: Instagram

During their most recent gossip sit-down, their colleague Beauty was the subject of their titbits.

Bella said during their conversation that Beauty had told her love interest on the show, Sheggz, that she doesn't see her current relationship in the house with Groovy lasting beyond their time on the show.

Beauty And Sheggz have a lot to do together outside of the house

In a seemingly jealous conversation Bella shared with her housemate friend Chomzy, she revealed that her colleague Beauty told her love interest Sheggz that she has a developing interest in him.

Bella also noted that Beauty told Sheggz that she sees themselves having a lot to do together outside the BBNaija house.

Chomzy responded to Bella's gist by saying she also noticed that Beauty was making passes to all of the guys on the show during the Saturday night party.

Watch the discussion below:

See how netizens reacted to the gossip by Bella and Chomzy:

@uncommon.woman:

"Now I see why Sheggz mentioned her in the dairy section, so she was hitting on him at the party hmm "

joynnk0512:

"Nah all this kind attitude make me no see this guy as fine guy."

@iam_omonike:

"Sheggz and portable are brothers, your secret is not safe with them ."

@namaasantewaa

"Sheggzs wants to play the two hottest girls are after me script. The earlier the two fanbase that is beauty and bella fans realise this the better. He told bella that beauty was complaining about groovy that Saturday night but today beauty is flirting with him. SMH."

@monalisa_cyprian

"Haaaa wen did beauty tell Shegz dis one? d only person beauty really likes is groovy and he’s not worth her"

BBNaija star Sheggz speaks about feelings for Bella, and fans react

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Big Brother Naija season 7 Level Up housemates, Sheggz and Bella, are one of the first official couples on the show.

Even though the season 7 housemates have been in the house for just some days, the chemistry between them has not gone unnoticed by viewers.

Sheggz opened up more about his attraction to Bella while having a conversation with their co-star, Chomzy.

