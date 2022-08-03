BBNaija reality star Prince Enwerem celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, August 2, and it was marked in style

Prince took to his social media timeline to flaunt a massive money cake he cut during his birthday celebration

Prince, who is one of the popular housemates from the Lockdown edition, has been receiving messages from fans

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition reality star Prince Enwerem was in a celebration mood on Tuesday, August 2, as he clocked a new age.

Prince took to his Instastory to share videos of how his birthday celebration went down. One of the videos showed the reality star flaunting a massive money cake he received.

Prince Enwerem shares moment from birthday celebration. Credit: @princeenwerem

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As expected, many of his colleagues, as well as fans and followers, took to various social media platforms to celebrate him on his big day.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

johnpaul:

"Their season is the best bbnaija season so far Really enjoyed ss5 lockdoshow."

jessicagagu:

"Happy birthday prince Nelson I wish you heaven best may grace never depart from you more wins to you bro ."

doczeroe:

"Na we dey reign o. Happy birthday Bro."

kalo8324:

"Unless your birthday's at the end of the month, then it's Virgo ♍ season."

adaogene:

"Happy birthday my 2nd hubby."

princess532:

"Merry birthday King-kong...Stay blessed now and forever."

Prince Enwerem reveals desire to go into politics

BBNaija Lockdown star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, had a video interview with Legit.ng in which he opened up on his journey into the Big Brother Naija house and some interesting facts about his life.

Prince, who had contested in some pageants, revealed he is a Pure Physics graduate from the University of Calabar.

Prince also opened up about his future plans. He said he sees himself running for president as the world needs young leaders. He also wants to go into agriculture amongst other things.

He said:

"Acting, hosting, agriculture, and focus on clothing line I started before going into the house. In the future, I'll like to go into politics. I have a lot planned."

Source: Legit.ng