Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Bella makes the headlines as she reneges on her conviction of not taking milk

The reality TV star had revealed on the show before that she doesn't like taking milk with cereal because of what it does to her skin

While she ate the cereal with milk, her love interest Sheggz queried her for taking milk, and she replied it was too yummy to resist

Housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show season 7 continues to serve more controversial content.

The latest to grab attention is the slender melanin beauty, Bella Okagbue, who made a statement a while back about not taking milk because of how it affects her skin.

BBNaija's Bella gets dragged online for taking cereal with milk Photo credit: @bellaokagbue/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

However, the housemate was seen on the show recently eating cereal with milk as a liquid supplement.

Bella's love interest in the house, UK-raised Sheggz, couldn't help but query her for taking milk referring to her past statement that it gives her skin acne.

But interestingly, this didn't stop Bella from gulping down her bowl of cereal.

She somewhat responded to Sheggz's query that today was her "cheat day", and she couldn't resist the yummy taste of the oatmeal.

Watch Bella and Sheggz talk about her lactose intolerance:

See how Nigerians reacted to the conversation:

@maame_konaduyiadom

"After a shoulder rob baby don’t remember what she was about to say. Anyways welcome Sabi."

@diamond_yetty

"One week inside Bigbrother house dis 2 don dey talk about wedding already ."

@heartzuri_

"Doyin watching them all loved up, she’s gonna be sad inside."

@mirabelmicky

"Bella lied."

@thatbeardediboboy

"They can sha lie nonsense who dem wan impress."

@shella_official_lovers

"Love me a man who's attentive... Dear God, as I'm shipping, please give me my own yacht ooo."

@a__maka

"There are things you know that your body doesn’t need but you go still dy take an because last lady you won’t kill yourself. That’s it. Not like it’s forming."

BBNaija star Sheggz apologises to his love interest Bella after a fight

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Olusegun Daniel Olusemo, Sheggz apologised to his love interest in the house, Bella, after calling her annoying during a fight.

The pair were involved in a fight a while back among multiple housemates during a drama rehearsal.

Sheggz, in his apology to Bella, reassured her that he would never disrespect her no matter what happens between them.

Source: Legit.ng