Level Up housemate, Beauty, has received her first warning strike in the 2022 Big Brother Naija house

This comes as a result of the heated confrontation that happened between the ex-beauty queen and Ilebaye in which she removed the latter's wig

Acknowledging her role in the heated incident, Ilebaye was issued a warning for not respecting Beauty's boundaries

Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty, has become the first 2022 housemate to receive a strike in the Level Up house barely one week in.

Minutes before the Sunday live show, a clip of the incident involving Beauty and Ilebaye was replayed for the housemates in the lounge.

The punishment was meted out on the former Miss Nigeria for violating Big Brother's rules by acting violently towards a fellow housemate.

Ilebaye, who had her wig removed by Beauty during the heated confrontation, was issued a warning for not respecting Beauty's boundaries.

With this new development, the 24-year-old has infamously set a record for herself as the first 2022 BBNaija housemate to receive a strike barely a few days into the show.

