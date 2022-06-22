Nigerian reality star and billionaire son Kiddwaya may soon be going into the movie industry on a full time

This comes as kiddwaya graduated from the Royal Academy of Drama Art in London in, the UK as he thanked his colleagues and teachers

The latest announcement from Kiddwaya has seen many of his fans and followers congratulating him as they anticipate his next moves

It appears Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and billionaire son Kiddwaya may soon be joining the movie industry like some of his fellow reality stars.

This comes as Kiddwaya announced he has graduated from the Royal Academy of Drama Act, a drama school in London, UK, as he revealed it was his dream to learn the art of acting.

I'm ready now: Kiddwaya says. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

The billionaire son shared photos of himself and some of his colleagues at the school and added the caption:

“My dream to learn the art of acting at the best drama school in Uk has finally been achieved. Thank you to all the wonderful students and teachers who helped me along the way. I think I’m ready now. .”

It is, however, unknown if Kiddwaya would return to Nigeria to pursue a career in Nollywood or progress to Hollywood.

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Kiddwaya as he graduates from drama school in London

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

cdqolowo:

"Congrats Blood now show d world what u gat ."

hussyqueen:

"You're doing well Kiddwaya ride on ."

blessedjmk:

"wowww Congratulations Kiddwaya, oya oooo renowned movie directors & producers all over the world come cast my boy oooo."

iamtemade:

"Congratulations my Kidd, I am sooo happy for you."

Kiddwaya says Davido needs no validation

Terseer Waya who is popularly known as Kiddwaya took to social media to react to the seeming lack of celebration over Davido’s Qatar win.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Big Brother Naija reality star questioned why the singer wasn’t being celebrated.

He went on to point out that Davido was recognized globally and had no need for anyone’s validation.

Source: Legit.ng