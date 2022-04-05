BBNaija Lockdown star, Ka3na Jones, has recounted her strange experience with a black man in the UK

The reality star shared how a man she met for the first time immediately tried to control how she spends her money

Not stopping there, Ka3na called him insecure after she had to lie about a house she owned to him and claimed that she rented it

BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones, has taken to social media to share a strange experience she had with a black man after relocating to the UK with her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality star alerted her fans to red flags to notice in men after she met a guy for the first time in the foreign country.

According to Ka3na, she met the guy for the first time and he immediately told her that she needs to reduce how she spends money. The reality star advised her female fans to run.

BBN’s Ka3na shares experience with insecure man in the UK. Photos: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Ka3na noted that the guy went on to ask if the house she was staying in in the UK was hers or a rented property.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The reality star said she replied to him saying it was rented after noticing that he was feeling insecure.

Ka3na noted that all these were red flags. See her post below:

Internet users react

Ka3na’s post raised mixed reactions on social media. Some fans accused her of making up the story. Read some of their comments below:

Jossyharry:

“Kate rest abeg….this sh*it never happened.”

Cran.kybae:

“The way these ladies a misleading the young generations though.”

Cran.kybae:

“Things that never happened .”

Gorgeousdiva72:

“I agree.”

Interesting.

Ka3na shades ex-BBN housemates turned actors

Ka3na has stirred massive reactions on social media after making a controversial statement.

The reality star trolled some of her BBNaija ex-housemates who do not like to be identified with the brand because of the acting career they have embraced since they left the show.

Ka3na took to her Instagram story channel to lampoon such ex-BBNaija stars and advised them to stay in one place because most Nollywood actors would do anything to be on the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng