BBNaija season 5 star, Kate Jones better known as Ka3na, passed a slight dig at some of her colleagues and movie stars

Ka3na called out some ex-BBNaija housemates who do not want to be associated with the brand because of their exploits in Nollywood

The reality star declared that some actors would do unimaginable things just to be on the BBNaija stage

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition housemate, Ka3na, has stirred massive reactions on social media after making a controversial statement.

The reality star trolled some of her BBNaija ex-housemates who do not like to be identified with the brand because of the acting career they have embraced since they left the show.

Ka3na slams some of her BBNaija colleagues who turn actors. Credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na took to her Instagram story channel to lampoon such ex-BBNaija stars and advised them to stay in one place because most Nollywood actors would do anything to be on the reality show.

"Ex housemates need to understand these Nollywood actors can give their left foot to be seen on Big Brother's stage no cap. Make una stay one place abeg."

Read her post below:

Nigerians react to Ka3na's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ka3na's comments about ex-BBNaija and Nollywood stars.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Kcce92:

"But that’s true sha."

Unapologeticaly_marian:

"Nollywood actors' fame is totally different from BBN fame. Not sure the popular actors would want to go for BBN for 3 months with no assurance of winning. Their own fame is more sustainable and their income more consistent. The only actors that would think of going for BBN are the ones still struggling to be known and the sad truth is that when they come out, they are tagged Reality stars and still the roles are not forth coming as they envisaged. My take is if you want to be known as an actor stick to acting, breaking away as a reality star to a booked and busy well known actor is tougher."

Pretty_chiamaka_ephenie:

"Erica and TBaj don collect."

Funmyscolayo:

"Hope she is not trying to shade Does."

BBNaija stars have exposed actors to soft money: Ka3na declares

Legit.ng previously reported that Ka3na slammed Nollywood producers and directors for ignoring their primary role of producing quality movies.

The reality star said there are no more quality Nigerian movies on Netflix and Nollywood people are now exposed to influencing money.

Actress Kiitan responded to her by declaring that Ka3na was just lucky to become a star due to the BBNaija show and shouldn't use her grace to disgrace anyone.

Source: Legit.ng