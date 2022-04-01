Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's daughter-in-law Blessing threw social media into a frenzy when she hinted that her marriage to their son, Soji, had ended

Blessing shared the surprising news on social media via her Instagram stories and fans reacted in different ways

In a new update, the young lady has revealed that her statement was taken out of proportion and her marriage is still intact

Shortly after insinuating on social media that her marriage to Soji had ended, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva's daughter-in-law Blessing has cleared the air.

The young lady who has been married to her man for three years revealed via her Instagram story channel that she is a playful person and her reply to the person who asked about her marriage was purely sarcastic.

Olu Jacob's daughter in law clears the air Photo credit: @_blessing_douglas/@ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Blessing added that she will be cautious on social media moving forward seeing as bad and false news travel really fast.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Blessing's post

iamendyval:

"Everything is a joke for u guys nonsense."

mzzy_peace:

"Make una sef leave people alone na."

kompiety:

"Lol she dey joke with what she said casually ahhhh this world."

her_exellency_nini:

"They no allow this one fit in!!!!! She even thought it was over."

perfecteventsltd:

"That was an expensive joke"

chiobiajulu:

"You’re not serious! How can you be playing with your marriage? What kind of joke is that."

ikaydardison:

"I can never understand why people make their personal life public "

prissy_closets:

"That’s not sarcasm sis, that’s stupidity! Why make such an expensive joke? Many people don’t have boundaries though"

Korra Obidi’s ex-husband rains insults on her in front of their kids

Meanwhile, Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s crashed marriage with Justin Dean has continued to leave internet users divided as they take sides on the matter.

A new video emerged from Korra’s camp, showing Justin raining insults on the dancer in the presence of their children.

In the video, Justin was seen with Korra and her friend as he explained that whoever had custody of the child at the time divorce was filed was supposed to retain custody till the other party goes before a judge.

Source: Legit.ng