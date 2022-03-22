BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel JB Smith, has reacted to one of her co-star, Saga’s recent interview

Taking to Twitter, Angel addressed how Saga noted that clothing and accommodation takes most of his money now that he is a celebrity

Angel slammed fans who wanted to accuse Saga of living above his means and noted that they were to blame for the lifestyle change

BBNaija star, Angel JB Smith, has now shared her take on her co-star, Saga’s candid interview that went viral.

In the interview, the young man explained how his participation in the reality show made him move from a N600,000 3-bedroom apartment to one that cost N5.1 million.

Saga also noted that clothes cost him so much even though they were always returned after he wore them for an event.

Angel defends Saga, blames fans. Photos: @theangeljbsmith, @sagadeolu

Angel replies to Saga's critics

Taking to Twitter, Angel called out those who accused Saga of living above his means after reading the interview piece.

She explained that these fans would be the first to laugh if they heard celebs were still living with their parents or if they heard that they used public transport.

According to her, these same people are the ones who go into their DMs to insult them because they didn't like their outfits or even compare them to others.

Angel noted that these fans let human beings like themselves be pressured.

Not stopping there, the young lady added that it was so easy to internalize things people say unconsciously. She then prayed for people to never lose themselves to those who constantly tell them how they should be.

See her tweets below:

Internet users react

Read some comments to Angel’s post below:

