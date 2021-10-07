Big Brother Naija star, Angel's mother, Titi, has caused quite a buzz on social media following her recent question & answer session with fans

A troll, during the session, asked Titi why Angel was not brought up properly and given good home training

Titi who revealed she had Angel when she was only 16, advised the troll to stop judging and do better when they had their own kids

Angel Smith's mother, Titi, recently responded to a troll who questioned why she didn't give the Big Brother Naija star some good home training.

Titi slammed the troll. Photo credit: @titilala-brownsugar, @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Following the end of the Shine Ya Eyes show, Tit held a question & answer session with her fans via her Instagram page.

Responding to the troll who questioned her parental skills, Titi who revealed she birthed Angel when she was only 16, had this to say:

"Perfect human, when you born your own, train am well and stop judging."

Reactions

bunmola777:

"She is living through her daughter.Being a teenage mum all the stuff she never had a chance to do she is encouraging her daughter to do it."

thedeltabeauty:

"Person wey dem no train well dey tell person say she no train her daughter well. U wey dem train well Naso u suppose talk to another person mama? Na social media Dey give una power sha."

iam_thels09:

"And if u check am too... this one wey Dey troll person them no still train am well o"

rency_palace:

"If you yourself no lack home training , u no go Dey talk to an elderly person like that, u go jes mind your business."

libragem_:

"The follower is right. Angel's parents did a very bad j0b raising her."

gagadarab:

"What is wrong with Angel,some people like to spill trash."

