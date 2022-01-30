BBNaija season 6 star, Maria Benjamin stirred massive reactions on social media after making an unimaginable revelation about herself

Maria engaged fans in a question and answer session and one of them asked her what she was doing at age 17

She revealed that she was living alone, engaged, and working at the teenage age, Nigerians have reacted differently to her revelation

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star Maria Benjamin got fans talking after stating the things she was doing at the age of 17.

Maria engaged her fans in an interactive question and answer session on social media and one of them asked her what she was doing at 17.

Maria reveals things she was doing at age 17. Credit: @mariabbnaija

Source: Instagram

The reality star gave an unimaginable response to the fans as she revealed that she was already engaged at the age.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Living alone, engaged working two jobs and university."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Maria's revelation about herself at age 17, some of them feel she lied.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Being_xionte:

"Na all this mumu lie dey put pressure for this young teenagers body#yinmu."

Funmyscolayo:

"Engaged at 17 and you are still single at 35? Linus dey learn o."

Vivychoco_00:

"This one that lies for a living."

_Heriet:

"17 and living alone, two jobs too take it easy on us sis."

Miz__ada:

"Make I no talk wetin dey my mind now."

Jennyposh2:

"Make una Dey sha fear God with all this lies."

Jhiboo:

"Engaged, to Kelvin or who at that age? Or probably engaged in something else."

_Mabelnene:

"No be me una go put under pressure for this Instagram."

Maria discloses that several men are on her DM

Legit.ng previously reported that Maria stirred a major talking point on social media after revealing the number of male suitors on her list.

The reality star said she is on the hot list of most men who approached her via DMs but she is not interested in their offers because she has got a man.

Nigerians slammed her over the comment.

Source: Legit.ng