My Heart dey My Hand: BBNaija’s Nengi Expresses Fear As She Rides on Bike for the First Time in 10 Years
- BBNaija season 5 star, Nengi has shared her scary experience riding on a bike for the first time in about 10 years
- The reality said her heart in her hands during the ride and vowed never to take a bike anyone when she got to her destination
- Nengi also shared a video of herself on a plane after coming down from the bike and Nigerians can't stop talking about it
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson said she transported herself using a commercial bike and she has narrated the scary experience.
The beautiful reality star declared that she has not used a bike as a means of transportation in about 10 years and it was not a good experience for her.
She also blamed the bike man for not encouraging her during the dreaded trip but thanked God she got to her destination safely:
"I've not climbed a bike for like 10 years, my heart dey my hand like this."
Nengi finally vowed never to climb a bike again as she also shared a video of herself on a plane.
Check out her video below:
Nigerians don't believe Nengi
Nigerians have attacked Nengi as some of them felt she lied about not riding on a bike in 10 years.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Doin_osha:
"Na girls lie pass otun ti zeh."
Officialporche:
"I will come back to this post. How old is she again."
Iam_theodorah:
"Omoh nengi can lie eeh."
_kwingrace:
"Nengi abeg leave us alone .....you enjoyed it shaaa."
Glow.effiong:
"She's obviously exaggerating. She was in year 1 in 2015. I know this cause we were coursemates in Uniport."
Lily_among_thorns_:
"Awww this is how I will act too cos it’s over 15 years I used a bike."
Mercy Eke laments as she jumps okada on the streets of Lagos
Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star, Mercy Eke jumped a bike in Lagos and she wasn't entirely feeling the ride.
The reality star in a video shared online pointed out how she's 'too fresh' to be using a bike as her mode of transportation.
Her video sparked hilarious reactions from social media users.
