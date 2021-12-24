BBNaija season 5 star, Nengi has shared her scary experience riding on a bike for the first time in about 10 years

The reality said her heart in her hands during the ride and vowed never to take a bike anyone when she got to her destination

Nengi also shared a video of herself on a plane after coming down from the bike and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Rebecca Nengi Hampson said she transported herself using a commercial bike and she has narrated the scary experience.

The beautiful reality star declared that she has not used a bike as a means of transportation in about 10 years and it was not a good experience for her.

She also blamed the bike man for not encouraging her during the dreaded trip but thanked God she got to her destination safely:

"I've not climbed a bike for like 10 years, my heart dey my hand like this."

Nengi finally vowed never to climb a bike again as she also shared a video of herself on a plane.

Check out her video below:

Nigerians don't believe Nengi

Nigerians have attacked Nengi as some of them felt she lied about not riding on a bike in 10 years.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Doin_osha:

"Na girls lie pass otun ti zeh."

Officialporche:

"I will come back to this post. How old is she again."

Iam_theodorah:

"Omoh nengi can lie eeh."

_kwingrace:

"Nengi abeg leave us alone .....you enjoyed it shaaa."

Glow.effiong:

"She's obviously exaggerating. She was in year 1 in 2015. I know this cause we were coursemates in Uniport."

Lily_among_thorns_:

"Awww this is how I will act too cos it’s over 15 years I used a bike."

