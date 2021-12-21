Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has professed his love to his wife online

The filmmaker posted a throwback video of his wife when she was heavily pregnant and followed it with sweet words

According to Kolawole, Toyin is the love of his life and he can’t imagine living in this world without her

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has once again made it known how much he loves his wife on social media.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the Yoruba filmmaker shared a throwback video from when Toyin was heavily pregnant with their son, Ire.

Toyin Abraham's husband professes his love for her. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

Kolawole followed the emotional video with a caption where he made it known that he loved his wife so much.

According to him, Toyin is the love of his life and he cannot imagine living without her.

Explaining further, Kolawole added that the actress brightens up his life and he is very blessed to have her by his side.

In his words:

“You're the love of my life @toyin_abraham I can't imagine living in this world without you. You brighten up my life just like how the sun lights up the earth. I am blessed to have you by my side Ayomi I need you with me, always and forever My #appreciateyoumylove.”

See the post below:

Toyin Abraham responds

After sighting her husband’s post, Toyin also took to his comment section to react.

The actress praised her husband in return and prayed for their union to last forever.

She wrote:

“Kolawole Oko mioshey loveforever in Jesus name.”

Fans’ reactions

Uchennannanna:

"My people for life ❤️❤️ Real Man @kolawoleajeyemi ❤️."

Abeniabdulwahab:

"Awww who’s cutting onions ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ bless you both ."

Adesanya.olamide.969:

"This is pure love."

Oluwakemi.adebiyi.395:

"Forever is the deal, The mighty one of jacob will be with ur family u will not cry in Jesus name amen❤️."

Soffyrichforever:

"Love till the end of time my people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Heqeema:

"May Love and Peace never leave ur home and me too."

Nice one.

Toyin Abraham's husband gifts actress' mother a car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a heartwarming video with fans on Instagram.

The video captured the moment his mother-in-law held him out of excitement as she thanked and prayed for him for buying her a car.

Toyin's mum held her son-in-law in a warm embrace before inviting him into the house.

The actor captioned the post with an appreciation message to Toyin's mum whom he also tagged as his second mother.

Source: Legit.ng