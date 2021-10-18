BBNaija season 6 stars, Cross and Maria, shared moments that got most Nigerians talking in the capital city recently

All attention was focused on them as they hit a nightclub in Abuja for a fun time, and Cross was seen spraying Maria with naira notes

The reality stars' before and after clubbing videos surfaced online, and fans have commented on their fun time

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Cross and Maria, were the lives of the party as they went clubbing in the capital city of Abuja over the weekend.

Cross and Maria go clubbing in Abuja. Credit: @crossda_boss @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

The reality stars went wild as they shared intimate lovely times around each other. In one of the videos that got everyone talking, Cross was spraying Maria with Naira notes and the hypeman was busy chanting their names.

It was a scene to behold for the regular clubbers who watched as Cross and Maria enjoyed each other's company at the club.

Watch a video of their before club appearance below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch another video of Cross spraying Maria with Naira notes below:

Reactions

Fans of the reality stars have reacted to their fun time in Abuja and complimented them.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Kateimaobong:

"But Maria said that Cross is a turned off if he opens his mouth .. meaning he's not sound.. see this life."

Lucykitchen_n:

"Things we love to see."

Oluchilouis:

"Maria please try and not seperate yourself from your colleagues."

Ruzzy_silas:

"Maria doesn't know how to dress that dress is not for club."

Cyndyoriel:

"Who is that boy stopping Cross from dancing too much with Maria? abi na only me see?

Abuja fans give Cross presidential treatment

BBNaija season 6 star, Cros,s is much loved by the fans and he got a presidential welcome when he landed in Abuja from Lagos.

In the videos that emerged on social media, fans of Cross turned up in their numbers with music and balloons as they ushered him back to the city.

He was accompanied home by his excited fans with power bikes, different cars and he also rode in a Ferrari.

Source: Legit.ng