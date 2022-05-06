Nigerian music star Davido is known to be a big lover of sports and body fitness, with many videos of the singer proving that

A recent video of Davido playing lawn tennis has gone viral on social media, and he was later seen signing autographs for some white fans

The video has, however, stirred reactions as some fans pointed out that the singer wouldn’t calmly sign the autographs if it were to be Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke better known as Davido remains one of the Nigerian music stars who is considered a sports enthusiast, and he has repeatedly shown his love not just for sport but also for body fitness and exercise.

A recent video of the music star playing lawn tennis has gone viral on social media, which has seen him receive massive applause from his fans.

A section of the video also showed the moment the DMW boss was seen signing autographs for some white fans of his, and he also took pictures with them, which has stirred reactions online.

Reactions as Davido signs autographs for white fans

While many of the singer’s fans have taken to the media to hail him, others, however, pointed out that his Nigerian fans wouldn’t get similar opportunities.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chiboyecfood:

"Holla Madrid #30bg ❤️."

_____forbes__01:

"E still wear vvs play tennis . Na wa o."

dr_akgodogwu:

"White privilege."

ola_00767:

"If to say na Naija @davido no go calm down dey sign autograph like this ooo."

tomilinkon8:

"@ola_00767 , Because Una No Go Calm Down to Ask For Autograph as well."

ola_00767:

"@tomilinkon8 na wetin our country offer us we dey do."

