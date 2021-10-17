BBNaija season 6 star, Jackie B is excited about her son, Nathan after the young man reached a landmark age of 10

The proud mother shared cute photos of the young boy and accompanied it with a long epistle to shower praises on her dear son

The lovely photos of Nathan have garnered reactions from fans, many of them sent special birthday messages to the celebrant

One of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates, Jackie B is celebrating the birthday of her grown-up son, Nathan and she is all excited about him.

The proud mother shared cute photos of the young boy in a Manchester United FC jersey on her Instagram page as she showered praises on him.

Jackie B celebrates son Nathan at 10. Credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Jackie B referred to Nathan as her entire world in a long epistle she wrote as the caption of the post.

"I named you Nathan because you’re truly God’s gift to me. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m forever proud to be your yummy mummy. From the moment I birthed you, I knew my life would change completely."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The reality star then made it known that she was scared when she had Nathan at a very young age but his arrival changed her life as she showered praises on him:

" I always ask why I am so lucky to have you as my child. I’m so proud of the young man you are growing into. The most well-mannered, wise, patient, inspirational, smartest kid ever. Everything you do and say amazes me. I’m thankful for the unwavering love and support you show me, your listening ears, your words of wisdom and advice, for having my back no matter what, for appreciating every little thing I do for you."

See her post below:

Birthday wishes

Jackie B's fans and colleagues have sent lovely birthday messages to Nathan.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Thearinolao:

"Awww!! Happy Birthday Nathan."

Chuey.chu:

"MY BOY IS A UNITED FAN ❤ CHURCH HAS CLOSED."

Its_tegadominic:

"Happy Birthday Nathan! God has you Lil one."

Jaypaulmrflamez:

"Happy birthday superstar! We turn up for you today Champ. The world awaits your greatness! Keep shining bright like the star you are buddy."

Crossda_boss:

"Happy Birthday Nay Nay! You’re destined for greatness ⭐️⭐️. Everywhere literally chokes for you today."

Jackie B's mum and son surprise her after eviction

Ex-BBNaija star, Jackie B always talked about her son while she was in the BBNaija house.

She got a pleasant surprise as her mum and son flew into Lagos just to pay her a surprise visit after she left the house.

She could not hold herself as she screamed and cried upon sighting her son and mum, she also expressed how proud she was at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng