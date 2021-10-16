The season 12 of the Gulder Ultimate Search tagged The Age of Craftsmanship started on Sunday, October 16

Videos from the show were spotted online and it showed how the organisers picked their final contestants

As expected, Nigerians took to social media to react to the various funny moments from the auditionees

Videos showing the moment two auditionees of the Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) season 12 were struggling to swim in a large pool of water have surfaced online.

The show started by showing the screening exercises the auditionees went through before the organisers arrived at the final 18 contestants.

In the video, a number of auditionees were seen standing before a large pool. The moment they were given a signal to dive in, a young man was seen struggling seriously while beating the water in a desperate effort to swim.

Gulder Ultimate Search auditionees go through screening exercises. Photos: @kikisgists, @pulsenigeria247

Thankfully, a male guide was on standby as he quickly jumped in to rescue the young man before a fatal incident happens. Unfortunately. the young man was disqualified from being a participant of the show.

Another video showed a young lady who also struggled to swim and quickly held on to someone standing beside the pool. According to her, she can swim but believes she was tensed.

The lady noted that she just wanted the water to accommodate her.

Finally, the organisers of the show arrived at 18 contestants who are known as warriors. The warriors were divided into three groups and they will be competing for a cash prize N50m for the next 10 weeks.

Nigerians react to the auditionees who could not swim

jaachimma:

"Na this guy funny me pass…why attempt back swimming when you cannot swim"

faithel_barbie:

"my chest."

joke___gold:

"Y u enter pool when u know u no fit."

tee_pearl:

"God please forgive me for laughing so hard."

orins_9:

"I don laff die."

anita_ifeoma:

"Na lie you were not tensed you just no sabi swim."

dencials_kicks_ng:

"Aunty accommodate."

_koko_mma:

"Aunty you cannot swim."

shantellkhay:

"You want the water to accommodate you keh."

finessenailshop:

"Accommodate ke."

Source: Legit Newspaper