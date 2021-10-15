BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Boma Akpore, appears to be taking his newfound controversial status in stride

The reality show star recently shared a new video of himself on social media where he was spotted strutting his stuff

Boma accompanied the video with a stern warning for people to hide their wives, girlfriends, sisters and even grandmas

BBNaija season six star, Boma Akpore, has continued to get fans buzzing on social media mostly due to his controversial personality.

The reality show star got on the wrong side of many viewers during the show doesn’t seem to care much for fans’ negative opinions about him.

Just recently, the BBNaija star took to his Instagram page to strut his stuff but not without issuing a warning to social media users.

BBNaija's Boma tells people to hide their wives and girlfriends. Photos: @bomaakpore.

Source: Instagram

In the post shared on the reality star’s page, he was spotted bouncing out of a hotel in his skinny jeans, hoodie and boots.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Boma accompanied the video with a note to members of the online community where he warned them to keep their ladies away.

According to him, people should hide their wives, girlfriends, sisters and even grandmothers to avoid sad stories.

Not stopping there, Boma also noted that he is whoever people say he is.

In his words:

“The PRESIDENT is out hide whatever needs to be hidden Ooo, to avoid stories that touch the ❤️.

I AM WHATEVER YOU SAY I AM, IF I WASN’T THEN WHY WOULD I SAY I AM.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

As expected, Boma’s post was trailed with series of mixed reactions on social media seeing as he had a history on the BBNaija show of being with a married housemate.

Legit.ng gathered some comments below:

Smallchopsacademy:

“I have watched this video like 100 times, and I am yet to see the reasons he asked us to hide the people he mentioned.”

Yejideoba:

“This one just made himself very unlikable.. remember he was one of the few that trended when they first got in.”

Lilyobiaguu:

“I just locked my dog inside the cage .”

Lexypea:

“Love his energy, his fans are yet to surprise him though .”

Sy_via_lyn:

“Y’all should stop pls haba nobody is perfect him and tega has realized their mistakes.”

Winneryaa:

“People are just going to insult this guy but he’s just having fun .”

Only1tems:

“I feel like he is now proud of his skillscome and take my grandma..I dash you.”

Staceybola:

“That joke is in poor taste.”

This is coming shortly after his co-star, Tega, made a return to social media after taking a break due to backlash she faced over her actions with Boma on the show.

Fans tell Boma to leave Tega alone as he comments on her return to social media

Away from the noise and drama of the past few weeks, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate Tega Dominic has announced her return to social media.

The mother of one had deactivated her Instagram page due to the backlash she got from Nigerians for misbehaving in the BBNaija house.

Having apologised and begged for the support of Nigerians, Tega is ready to start afresh.

Nigerians took to Tega's comment section to show her some love and her fellow ex-housemate Boma was also there to do the same. Nigerians, however, called him out.

Source: Legit