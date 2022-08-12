Popular actress Jumoke Odetola has gone back to school for her MBA at the Ajayi Crowder University

The actress shared some pictures from the school as she said she is on the quest for more knowledge

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have sent her words of encouragement as some said they expect only distinction from her

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola better known as Miss Gargartuan, known for using big English words in some of her movies, has returned to school for her MBA at Ajayi Crowder University.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the school while adding that she returned to school because of her quest for more knowledge.

My quest for knowledge and My deep desire for more led me to this: Jumokeodetola. Credit: @jumokeodetola

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“MBA in View…BACK TO SCHOOL My quest for knowledge and My deep desire for more led me to this. Success is never owned, it is earned and the rent is due everyday I WANT TO BE MORE. Wish me success. Who can guess my university?”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See her post below:

Colleagues, fans react as Jumoke Odetola goes back to school

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

realyemisolade:

"You that are an ANTIDISESTABLISHMENTARIANISTIC HOMOSAPIEN and a CHTHONIC GEM of an UNCOMMON SAGACITY...I expect you on the ZENITH of your course mates. Just give us DISTINCTION at the end of the MBA (Executive) course. Best of luck Daughter!"

kemimb:

"Jumoke & Book are 5&6. Welldone."

agbedebamikoleblessing:

"Education still D' Best legacy. My_Favorite Wish you all the Best Ma.Ajayi Crowther University OYO (A.C.U.) May you Succeed in all your Endeavors ijn."

Jumoke Odetola speaks on actress' lifestyle

In a recent interview with Legit.ng Jumoke Odetola refuted the claims that actresses sell their bodies to be able to afford their lavish lifestyles.

The actress said many people have a lot of misconceptions about actresses.

She said:

"That is not true. A lot of times, people just sit and sum up things. Have they seen those people? Did they catch them? Did they admit to it? Anybody can just sit down and say something. We have to start talking with facts. If you have the fact, it is fine then.

Source: Legit.ng