Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian senator, attended Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe's 55th birthday celebration with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, sparking reactions from Nigerians on social media.

The outing comes amid the ongoing marital crisis in his marriage with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Senator Ned Nwoko attends Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe's 55th birthday alongside his Moroccan wife Laila Charani

In a video shared on his X account, Nwoko was seen exchanging pleasantries with several colleagues at the birthday party.

The senator was spotted interacting with MC Oluomo, the chairman of the Lagos State Park Management Committee, and Prince Shuaibu Audu, the husband of actress Mercy Johnson.

Laila Charani is Ned Nwoko's fifth wife and the mother of 3 children. She appeared elegant and composed as she accompanied her husband to the high-profile event.

The senator shared the post with the caption:

"We spent last night celebrating my Distinguished colleague, Senator Jarigbe, as he turned 55. Wishing him good health, clarity, and a fulfilling year ahead."

Check out his post below:

Laila Takes Center Stage After Ned-Regina's Drama

The video quickly gained traction online, with many Nigerians pointing out that Laila has now become Nwoko's new favourite wife.

Some social media users noted that she has replaced Regina Daniels as the senator's official companion at public events.

Regina Daniels, who was previously the senator's favorite wife, recently vowed never to remarry, citing trauma from the "institution" of marriage while addressing a fan who asked if she plans to remarry.

Legit.ng recently reported that Ned Nwoko publicly praised his Moroccan wife for not chasing clout on social media.

Ned Nwoko praised his wife, Laila Charani, for being peaceful and not chasing clout online

He described Laila as the woman he loves and cherishes, noting her quiet strength continues to amaze him every single day.

The senator explained that Laila prefers a peaceful and private life where her energy goes to things that truly matter.

Nigerians React to the Video

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Chimamanda2022 said:

"As Regina Daniels don leave you now, you remember you another wife. Assuming you treated her the same way you're treating others, she won't think she is above you."

@G_saiyou commented:

"Regina would have been the one working next to Pa Ned If not of all that saga. Good for one because now she will be the one going every where with him."

@techwithini opined:

"Moroccan wife should enjoy this her turn. Na turn by turn. See as God come visit her, we almost forgot she was part of the harem."

@IKECHUKWU_fx said:

"Dividends of having several wives...The Peace of mind is overwhelming."

@bidsman wrote:

"Omo our new wife has entered the spotlight."

@Creamybond asked:

"So is this wife now the new secretary of the Senators' wives? I always wondered why those housewives didn't speak up for their secretary general Regina."

@Chocolatechomzy said:

"Nothing concern me, but to be honest, Regina, does it better. Her smile. Her carriage. Her aura."

@IfeeUTD commented:

"You no dey too waste time. This is the definition of no put all your eggs in one basket."

@Fissionera asked:

"Regina Daniel successfully replaced atm?"

Ned Nwoko Mocks Men With One Wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ned Nwoko shared his thoughts on men who have only one wife.

The senator stated that he feels pity for such men. He explained his perspective on polygamy and why he believes men should have multiple wives.

Nwoko's comments sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media. Many people shared their opinions on his views about marriage and polygamy.

