Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has made a lengthy post about Linc Edochie's ex-lover, Yinka Thesien.

Yinka and Linc were in a relationship before they parted ways a few months ago. After the breakup, Yinka continued to drag the actor, May Edochie, and other members of the Edochie family.

In her post, Rita compared Yinka to a fowl, humorously placing Yinka's head on that of a chicken.

She also called her mad, stupid, and used other unprintable names. Rita further claimed that Yinka has been angry with May for a long time, revealing the reason behind her anger.

Rita Edochie shares why Yinka is angry

Rita stated that the reason Yinka is upset with May Edochie is because her fans gifted her a cow on her birthday.

She questioned why Linc left Yinka if she truly believed she was as good as she claimed.

Rita continued to bring up Yinka's past by questioning why both of her marriages didn't work.

She admitted to having single-handedly prevented Yinka's relationship with Linc from succeeding.

Rita Edochie continues to drag Yinka

The veteran actress taunted Yinka about her crying video, stating that Yinka was parading her mess for strangers on social media.

Rita also criticized Yinka's content creation, claiming that she was constantly seeking attention online.

It’s worth noting that Rita Edochie has always supported May Edochie during the social media attacks following her marriage breakdown with Yul Edochie.

She has also criticized Yul’s wife, Judy Austin, several times online for taunting May in her videos.

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's post

Many social media users reacted after seeing the post made by the veteran actress. They laughed at the picture the actress shared while also joining her to drag Yinka as well. Here are comments below:

@princess_nikel_4real stated:

"Na today I truly agree mummy Na really cruise."

@candyviille commented:

"Ride on mama Rita, thank u for always standing by Queen May. Yinka the werey woman u never see anything, ode."

@nkybabiii wrote:

"The real ijele nwanyi, may the Lord bless you real good Amen."

@ceucharia123 reacted:

"Mama this is how you wake up today."

@blezzyblinks4real24 said:

"I too love you maama, let the vawu continue."

@iren_stitches_247 shared:

"My mummy your write up is fire."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him. Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

