Nigerian film producer Ifeoluwa Fatogun won the Best Documentary category at the 11th AMVCA for her work on Dundun

The documentary Dundun explores the rich cultural, spiritual, and historical significance of talking drums in Yoruba land, resonating with audiences across Africa

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ifeoluwa discussed what it felt like being recognised for her hard work, the struggles, and the effort dedicated to making Dundun what it is today

Film producer Ifeoluwa Fatogun has made a name for herself in African cinema. The phenomenal creative won big at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, AMVCA, after winning the Best Documentary category.

Fatogun's collaborative effort with her team birthed Dundun, a critically acclaimed documentary directed by Ebi Atawodi.

The film explores the rich cultural, spiritual, and historical significance of talking drums in Yoruba land, resonating with audiences across Africa.

Ifeoluwa speaks about her win at the AMVCA 2025.

Reflecting on the surreal moment, Ifeoluw expressed how she felt hearing

"It is very indescribable. The category is a very tricky one because it’s a judges' category, meaning that it’s not open for public voting, and so we could not vote for ourselves; we could only hope."

"So, hearing our names and confirming that we won was such a big deal for us, and just a confirmation and endorsement of the hard work that we do, and so that feeling is very indescribable. And we're appreciative that we are well recognized for the work we do."

DunDun was nominated alongside other groundbreaking works from across African countries, what made it stand out?

"For us, what made us stand out was not just about telling random stories. This took a lot of intentionality, and this project entails preserving our culture and what our forefathers used to do. Now, with globalization, we're seeing a shift in focus from that, and we're losing it over time."

"So, this documentary calls our attention back to how things were done by our fathers. Before this was done, to be honest, I hadn't seen a documentary that talks about drum-making the way this was done. So, because we put in so much beyond money, it made our work stand out."

Ifeoluwa speaks about her win at the AMVCA 2025.

Ifeoluwa shared how she sees the industry evolving with Legit.ng below:

"The industry is constantly evolving, and of course, we're thankful for the possibilities AI brings. There are fears that AI might take away creative jobs, but it's something to tap into to help elevate the kind of work you do."

" I also see that a lot of young people are doing audacious things in the industry, challenging the status quo, and I think that's going to make Nollywood stand out even more.

A body of work like 'DunDun' must have caused blood, sweat, and tears. Ifeoluwa discussed the struggles encountered while producing this documentary:

"I honestly don't see them as challenges; I typically see them as opportunities for growth. I think filmmaking generally comes with its own peculiarities."

"We were very aligned on this project. The distance was a lot, and we had to go further than we envisioned, but apart from that, I think we were pretty much aligned on our goals. So, we didn't really face a lot of challenges. Shoutout to our masters, too, who were cooperative – everything went well."

Watch Dundun trailer here:

See another clip here:

