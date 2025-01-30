Kunle Afod has shared the sad news about the passing of veteran actor, Asa Koko in a post on Instagram

Afod played the video of his last visit to the veteran actor's house, where he was hailing him and telling people to always visit the elderly

Asa Koko also narrated how he battled for life in the hospital for years, he showed Afod his leg which was still swollen

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod has shared the sad news about the unfortunate passing of veteran actor, Asa Koko.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared the video of his last visit to Asa Koko's house. The veteran was narrating how he battled an undisclosed ailment for more than two years in the hospital.

Fans mourn veteran actor Asa Koko. Photo credit@kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Asa Koko noted in the clip that the governor of the state came to visit him them when he was in the hospital receiving treatment.

He showed Afod his swollen leg and said that it was only God that saved him.

Kunle Afod tells people to help veterans

In the recording, the actor, who raised money for his colleague was heard saying that the youths should not forget the elderly actors.

He noted that a lot of people will also become old very soon, so they should not forget to do what they can for the needy among them

Kunle Afod hailed the veteran, who was sitting on his bed and looking tired.

Recall that the entertainment industry was hit with another blow last week, as comic singer Mukaila Senwele also passed on in his prime. He chatted with his fans online a few hours before his death.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Kunle Afod's post

Netizens reacted to the news about the passing of veteran actor Asa Koko. Here are some of the comments below:

@princessolawore:

"May Almighty Allah accept his return and enlarge his grave amin."

@jidetilola:

"May his soul rest peacefully. You did your best."

@jisolacarew_foundation:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@yosi_love:

"Inna lilai wa ilahi rojiun! May Almighty grant him aljanna firdous."

@rollat1:

"Rest well."

@bukkymonioluwa:

"Aljana Firdau."

@barbahthunde01:

"May almighty God let his soul rest in perfect peace."

@omabolaji:

"So sad."

@hroriduph:

"RIP great actor."

@fauziatabdulrafiu:

"Subhanallah, May his soul rest in peace."

Nollywood director, Dimeji Ajibola dies

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood director had unfortunately passed on after batting an undisclosed ailment.

Bolanle Ninalowo, announced the death of the movie director in a post on social media.

He shared a picture of a burning candle as he expressed his love for the deceased. He prayed that the family of the deceased would be comforted and that God would heal them from their loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng