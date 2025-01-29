Woli Agba has shared the good news about his family with his fans in a new post on social media

In the post, he noted that he and his wife welcomed a baby, but he didn't share the gender of the little one

His colleagues and fans took to the comment section to congratulate him as they gushed over the newborn

Nigerian skit maker and gospel singer Ayobami Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba, has welcomed a baby with his beautiful wife.

The funny man, who was attacked by armed robbers years ago, shared the picture of his baby's hand in the post as he gushed over the newborn.

According to him, the baby was a blessing that cannot be hidden. He appreciated God for the glorious addition to his family.

He also disclosed that the latest addition to his family was a bundle of prophetic blessing to them.

Colleagues congratulate Woli Agba

Taking to the comment section of the post, some of his colleagues including Esther Igbekele, Tope Alabi and a few others congratulated him.

Some Nollywood actresses and actors also took to the comments section to share their take about the good news. The likes of Funke Akindele, Eniola Ajao, Muyiwa Ademola and a host of others congratulated the skit maker on his new addition to his family.

Recall that Nollywood actress Yinka Solomon also welcomed a baby this year and shared the good news with her fans online.

See the post here:

What fans reacted to Woli Agba's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker about his family. Here are some of the comments below:

@estherigbekele:

"Congratulations Ooo! Ayo Repete tun ti de ooo."

@tope_alabi_:

"Congratulations."

@authenticmuy:

"Congratulations to you and yours bro. Everlasting joy it shall be."

@tawaajisefinni:

"Ose olorun aanu congratulations."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Oluwaseun o. Congratulations brother mi. May the good lord protect mother and child."

@eniola_ajao:

"Congratulations my dearest brothers, the joy shall be permanent IJMN."

@pastorchinko:

"Great Congratulations to you and the whole family brother mi more blessings Ijn."

@olorijesu:

"Halleluyah!!!!! Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife. Olúwa á wo fún wa in Jesus name amen."

@mc_sighted:

"When the time is right, I, Thy lord will make it happen. Congratulations."

Emeka Ike welcomes baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor had stated that his wife had given birth to their second baby in Germany, as he also shared a video from her hospital bed.

In the clip, the woman was lying on the bed recovering while Ike was holding the baby to feed the infant.

In the caption of his post, he noted that the birth of the newborn was a double blessing for one loss.

