Film marketer, Kazim Adeoti has written a note to his wife to comfort her after they lost their properties to a fire incident

He said that Allah would bless them so that they can recover all they have lost to the inferno a few days ago

His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband, as they showed support to the first wife

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, has reacted to the fire incident that took place in their house a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe had shared a video to show the remains of their apartment after it was burnt down by fire.

Mercy Aigbe's husband stands by after fire outbreak. Photo credit@realmercyaigbe/@asiwajucourture

Source: Instagram

In a post on social media, he comforted the actress and said that he was always by her in their time of trivial.

The movie marketer also mentioned that Allah was going to bless them with so that they can recover all they had lost.

Kazim Adeoti appreciates family, friends

The businessman thanked those who stood by them when the incident happened. He disclosed that they gave them a sense of love and belonging.

Adeoti encouraged his wife and told her to be strong and vibrant. He emphasized that he was standing by the actress in his post.

This came after critics went to Funso Adeoti, Kazim's first wife's page to praise her and taunted Aigbe. They said that God was fighting her battle, that was why the actress suffered so much loss.

See the post here:

What fans said about Kazim's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@candyhemir:

"All lost will b recovered in multiple folds love from here."

@iamadeniyitayo:

"May the Almighty God replenish you in multiple folds."

@chefbiicateringservices:

"The best."

@oladam_food9ja:

"Ile oba tojo ..ewa lo bukun ni Olorun afise...Remain blessed realmercyaigbe."

@18ababa:

"Nothing but Alihamdulilah."

@temmyopeyemi4:

"May line continue to fall in pleasure places for u inshallah bikudiratullai."

@riskayaholaniyi:

"Thanks daddy! Stay strong mama realmercyaigbe. We love you mama."

@ikemefunaolubunmi:

"It is well with you both."

Mercy Aigbe's husband speaks about first wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian actress's husband, Kazim Adeoti, reacted after he was called out by fans of his first wife Funsho.

The woman had her 50th birthday and her husband was not present at the ceremony.

The businessman in his post shared reason for his absence at the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng