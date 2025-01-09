Nollywood actor Aki and his wife Stephanie have shared beautiful photos of themselves and their baby on the Internet

The photos show the happy family enjoying quality time together with big smiles on their faces

Fans and colleagues of the couple have congratulated them on their beautiful family

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife, Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, have shared adorable photos of their family on social media. Stephanie took to her Instagram page to post pictures of herself, her husband, and their baby in different slides.

Aki and wife celebrate love. Credit: @iammsp1

Source: Instagram

The photos showed the happy family enjoying quality time together with big smiles on their faces.

This is coming after the duo had participated in the trending Suspect Challenge some weeks ago.

The challenge, which has gone viral on social media, involves people running while the person recording them behind the camera spills messy details about them.

In the game, the Nollywood actor trolled his wife about always using makeup, but she fired back by saying Aki sat for exams numerous times and kept failing. She also chided him for having a big stomach while making efforts to try six packs.

In her post on her Instagram page, she captioned the post:

"There is beauty in simplicity"

The caption with a love emoji, suggesting that she finds joy and contentment in the simple things in life, such as spending time with her loved ones.

The couple's decision to share these moments with their fans is an indication of their appreciation for the love and support they have received over the years. The post has since gone viral, with fans and colleagues of the couple congratulating them on their beautiful family.

Many have also commented on how adorable the baby looks, with some even asking for more photos of the little one. Aki and Stephanie have been married for some years and have been blessed with a kid. The couple is known for keeping their personal life private but occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media. The photos have also suggested Aki and Stephanie are enjoying every moment of parenthood and are grateful for the love and support of their fans.

See the post below:

@Kelvinauztine

"Congratulations to Aki and Stephanie. What a beautiful family."

@ogeobinozie

"So beautiful."

@kachibeautyempire

"Absolutely beautiful."

@onyekachi142

"Lovely wife, you are simple."

@preshsweets21

"Beautiful family."

@princessehimaelema

"Beautiful"

@mcobeleife1

"Lovely"

@amakamartina751

"So chubby, his skin like milk."

@extensionmodel_x

"Beautiful family"

@julietorieche_26

"Awww...I love this love. Fire no go quench. ijmn.amen"

@sewinglover65

"So pretty"

@kubeshopping

"My own people. Beautiful family."

@chineduikedieze

"Ma famille. Mon monde"

Chinedu shares first movie role

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood filmmaker had shared how he joined the Nigerian movie industry in 1998.

He noted that when he was at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu State, he saw actors, and during that period, the movie Ikuku was produced. This inspired him to become an actor.

He added that a filmmaker, Afam Okereke, introduced him to Nollywood and advised him to attend auditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng