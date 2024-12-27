Funke Akindele has shared a lovely Christmas shoot that further confused her fans after seeing it on social media

In her post, she and Falz wore the same pyjamas and loved-up on the bed, in another picture, they were playing on the bed

Fans of the two superstars reacted to the post on social media and shared their opinion about the two

Funke Akindele and Nigerian singer and rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bahd Guy, have further fuelled speculations about them after the actress shared some Christmas pictures.

Akindele had featured the singer in her project, Everybody Loves Jenifa, pictures and video from the premiere gave fans an impression that the two were an item.

Fans reacte to Funke Akindele's post. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

In a new post made by the high grossing actress, she shared pictures taken from her Christmas shoot. She and Falz loved up on the bed, and they were playing at some point.

Funke Akindele, Falz wear matching pyjamas

In the pictures taken by the two role interpreters, they were both wearing matching pyjamas.

Akindele also took pictures with some other casts and crew members of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Recall that singer Falz has always held the actress in high esteem. He granted an interview months ago and spoke glowingly about Akindele and her work ethics.

What fans said about Funke Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@habeesolakay:

"funkejenifaakindele Good job sis…weldone. Saw it today with my sister and the kids in Canada.We enjoyed every bit of it,from start to finish."

@_girljay_:

"I’ve watched it, it was worth every penny."

@big13xx1313:

"If you're also confused gather here."

@iam_nnetalks:

"Beautiful People of ELJ."

@wurawave01:

"Thank you soo much for the love and honor you gave me yesterday mum. I am so grateful thank you. We are moving to 5billion this time. funkejenifaakindele."

@florenceara_goldstorebackup:

"Best and best always, never disappointed for once. Good writer and actress "

@ricca_dc_27:

"I love you."

@himma_cool:

"Going to watch it tonight>'

@jewelrybazaar.ng2:

“Beautiful pictures."

@adeagboyetundee:

nice ,gonna watch it.

@dpraiseofficial:

"The day I would receive your merchandise like this, Internet no go rest #everybodylovesjenifa."

Funke Akindele organises praise night

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the actress thanked God in a special way by organising a praise night.

The moviemaker had a bountiful year and called her friends and colleagues to rejoice with her. She invited Tope Alabi and Dare justified as her guest artists.

In the clip making the rounds, many celebrities turned up, including Layi Wasabi, Kate Henshaw and others.

Source: Legit.ng