Fun videos from this year's Ogun state Christmas Carol celebration have emerged on social media

Prominent figures, including Bishop David Oyedepo, and singers Asa and Yinka Ayefele, were present at the event

A heartwarming video showed the moment Governor Dapo Abiodun introduced Asa as a talented daughter of the state

As the festive season commenced, Ogun state's Christmas Carol celebration took place on Tuesday, December 17, at the Governor's Office at Abeokuta.

Governor Dapo Abiodun hosted the event, which was attended by Winners Chapel founder Bishop David Oyedepo, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Segun Osoba, and singers Asa and Yinka Ayefele.

Asa, Oyedepo others spotted at Ogun state carol. Credit: dapoabiodunmfr

One of the highlights of the Christmas Carol was the moment Governor Abiodun proudly introduced Bukola Elemide, also known as “Asa,” as a talented daughter of Ogun state.

Asa, who was in the news for performing at the French state house during President Tinubu's visit to France, also addressed the guest.

Below is a video of Dapo Abiodun introducing Asa to guests:

Watch the video of Bishop David Oyedepo at the Ogun state carol below:

See video of former president Olusegun Obasanjo exchanging pleasantries with guests:

Moment Yinka Ayefele arrived at Ogun state carol:

Below is another video from the Ogun state carol:

Reactions to videos from Ogun state carol

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the videos, read them below:

lightolaitann:

"Such a class act from Asa."

bom_kick:

"I like Gov Dapo Abiodun wearing made in Nigeria attire on every occasion. He is good ambassador of Made in Nigeria patriot. Let's give him a round of applause. Love you buddy."

queen_balquees:

"Hope u sha dn pay worker’s salaries."

sketc_chronicles:

"Bukola badenock throw away the key and lock the whole door."

madegold1

"There's fire on the mountain... she don dey on the mountain with dem."

lekemania1:

"Fix the bad roads in Ogun state bro."

ab_fadolee:

"As baba see say France president invite her to perform for them he see."

