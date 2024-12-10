Bimbo Manuel Names Ibrahim Chatta, Nse Ekpe-Etim, Others As Outstanding Actors: "Uncompleted List"
- Nigerian actor Bimbo Manuel has named other colleagues in the movie industry he perceived to be thoroughbred actors in the country
- He mentioned popular actors, both male and female, in the country as part of the movie actors who are exceptional in the field
- Manuel has also kept his fans and movie enthusiasts in suspense for the second part of other actors on the list who are exceptional
Popular Nigerian filmmaker Bimbo Manuel, known as Uncle B, has named actors in the Nigerian film industry who he believed are outstanding.
He shared the list of actors, both male and female, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, via his Instagram handle.
In a caption with his picture, Uncle B mentioned craft, discipline, and malleability as part of what could be his criterion for listing the actors.
On the list, ten actors' names were mentioned, which he indicated as the first part of the exceptional actors.
His post read
If there are thourough-bred actors in Nigeria...part 1
Among them will be... Toyin Oshinaike, Albert Akaeze, Nse Ikpe Etim, Mawunyon Ogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Sam Dede, Columbus Irisoanga, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Gideon Okeke, Tammy Abusi... Craft, Discipline, Maleability.
While assuring that he wasn't done with all the movie makers on his list yet, the veteran actor urged his fans to keep their fingers crossed for the other parts of the list that would follow.
He added:
Hold your breath, your favorite may come later...
See the post below
Fans react to Manuel's list of exceptional actors
Social media users have responded to the names of actors mentioned by Uncle B as thoroughbred.
thoroughbredeactions below
@legendly_a.l.k
My big Uncle B
@isabellaadediji
Aunty @ajokesilva and Aunty @iretidoyle will surely be on the next list. Uncle @mofedamijo too.
@sooncalme
Be fast sir!!!!....
@fimisinuola
Uncle B, why you no add my name na?
@cute_beam_beauty_world
Waiting patiently for it sir
Actor Manuel recounts nearly using a wheelchair
In 2022, Legit.ng reported how actor Bimbo Manuel talked about one of his experiences which nearly led to him using a wheelchair.
He recounted being involved in a car accident that affected his spine a few years back, but he was not able to feel the pain until later, some days later.
He added that it got to a point where he visited a general hospital on Lagos Island and met a medical doctor at the orthopaedic section, but he was later transferred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital before he could walk.
