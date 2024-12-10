Nigerian actor Bimbo Manuel has named other colleagues in the movie industry he perceived to be thoroughbred actors in the country

He mentioned popular actors, both male and female, in the country as part of the movie actors who are exceptional in the field

Manuel has also kept his fans and movie enthusiasts in suspense for the second part of other actors on the list who are exceptional

Popular Nigerian filmmaker Bimbo Manuel, known as Uncle B, has named actors in the Nigerian film industry who he believed are outstanding.

He shared the list of actors, both male and female, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, via his Instagram handle.

Actor Bimbo Manuel shares first part of his outstanding Nollywood actors. Photo credit: @Manuelbimbo @Nseikpeetim @Ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

In a caption with his picture, Uncle B mentioned craft, discipline, and malleability as part of what could be his criterion for listing the actors.

On the list, ten actors' names were mentioned, which he indicated as the first part of the exceptional actors.

His post read

If there are thourough-bred actors in Nigeria...part 1

Among them will be... Toyin Oshinaike, Albert Akaeze, Nse Ikpe Etim, Mawunyon Ogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Sam Dede, Columbus Irisoanga, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Gideon Okeke, Tammy Abusi... Craft, Discipline, Maleability.

While assuring that he wasn't done with all the movie makers on his list yet, the veteran actor urged his fans to keep their fingers crossed for the other parts of the list that would follow.

He added:

Hold your breath, your favorite may come later...

See the post below

Fans react to Manuel's list of exceptional actors

Social media users have responded to the names of actors mentioned by Uncle B as thoroughbred.

thoroughbredeactions below

@legendly_a.l.k

My big Uncle B

@isabellaadediji

Aunty @ajokesilva and Aunty @iretidoyle will surely be on the next list. Uncle @mofedamijo too.

@sooncalme

Be fast sir!!!!....

@fimisinuola

Uncle B, why you no add my name na?

@cute_beam_beauty_world

Waiting patiently for it sir

Actor Manuel recounts nearly using a wheelchair

In 2022, Legit.ng reported how actor Bimbo Manuel talked about one of his experiences which nearly led to him using a wheelchair.

He recounted being involved in a car accident that affected his spine a few years back, but he was not able to feel the pain until later, some days later.

He added that it got to a point where he visited a general hospital on Lagos Island and met a medical doctor at the orthopaedic section, but he was later transferred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital before he could walk.

