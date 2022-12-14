Veteran actor Bimbo Manuel has opened up on his experience with a medical practitioner which made him unable to work for a long period

The actor said he was involved in an auto accident which went through his spine but he never felt the pain immediately

On marriage, the actor, who got married at 40 said one of the reasons it came late was that he had grown too independent

Popular Nigerian actor Bimbo Manuel has recounted an experience from the past that almost left him in a wheelchair.

According to the actor during a podcast with Chude, he was involved in a car crash which affected his spine some years ago but didn’t feel any pain until some days later.

Actor Bimbo Manuel shares how he was able to walk again after an accident. Credit: @bimbomanuel

Source: Instagram

He said:

“I’ve been told three times to go and get a wheelchair and that was by experts, people who should know. They told me, Mr Manuel, do you know anyone abroad? Maybe they can get you the electric type so you’ll be able to use it myself but I said no.”

Bimbo Manuel on how a doctor gave him the wrong treatment until he was unable to walk

The actor said at some point he went to a general hospital on Lagos Island where he met a doctor at the orthopaedic section.

“I was in my late twenties, early thirties and a doctor put me on treatment for rheumatism and arthritis until I couldn’t walk anymore. I lost all sensation on my right side, and I was frustrated. I just couldn’t go anywhere, the slightest movement would make me scream.”

He, however, revealed he was later taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife where he was able to walk again in a couple of months.

Bimbo Manual on why he married late

The actor who didn’t get married until he was 40 said he didn’t plan to marry because he had been so independent for a long time.

According to him, he didn’t get what marriage was all about and didn’t want to belong just because everyone was married.

See the video below:

