Comedian Bright Okpocha, fondly called Basketmouth, recently disclosed that Nollywood producers mismanage funds from global streaming platforms

He further alleged that filmmakers in Nigeria use only 10% of allocated budgets for movie production

The comedian-turned-filmmaker lamented that the quality of movie production has dropped in the country

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth, has accused Nollywood film producers of enormous mismanagement of funds made available by international streaming channels.

In an interview on Arise TV, the comic actor noted that only 10% of the budget allocated for film production is used by producers, and they convert the remaining for personal use, making some movies look substandard.

He said:

When the streaming platforms came in, they gave money to these producers, and I’ll tell you point blank, these producers would take the money $1.5 million or whatever they give them and use about 10% of that money to make the movie.

So, when you do that and expect your movie to be 100%, it can’t. It’s impossible. But these guys? They’ll cut, buy houses, buy cars. And that’s why when you see our movies, some of our epic movies look like stage plays.

Basketmouth added that the attitude led to the streaming channels to begin direct payment to cast and crew as a way to cut off cunny producers.

The 46-year-old filmmaker said:

Even to the point where the streaming platforms stepped in and said, ‘You know what? We are going to be paying the actors directly,’ these guys would still go behind and tell the actors to pay half of that money back to them. You can verify the information anywhere.

