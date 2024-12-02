Uprising Nigerian singer Berri Tiga, real name Agada Obotu, left social media buzzing after he unveiled the new house he built for his mum

The music crooner surprised his sweet mother with a huge house in a bid to celebrate her new age

Tiga's gesture towards his mother has triggered many sweet messages from fans, who commended him

Nigerian singer Berri Tiga, whose real name is Agada Obotu, became the subject of blogs after his kind gesture toward his mum was shared online.

The singer, who has a song with Carter Efe, took to social media to share pictures of the huge house he had built for his mother.

Berri Tiga gifts a huge house on her birthday. Credit: @berri_tiga

Berri Tiga buys mum house

Tiga especially decided to celebrate his mother's birthday, hence her new house. In another clip, the singer and his mom were seen vibing to one of his songs in the studio.

Many were shocked to see that his mum could sing the song word for word, which brought smiles to the faces of social media users.

Berri Tiga's fans have dropped sweet comments under his posts and appreciate him for being so sweet and kind to his mother in a world where people easily neglect their parents.

Nigerians celebrate Tiga's mum

Read some comments here:

@iamprablue:

"She Sabi the lyrics 😂😍."

@michealid:

"Haaaaaaaaa, tell mummy say I dey greet ooo."

@emmanueljoseph95:

"Mommy na your prayers still they cover us oh!!❤️❤️🎁."

@deeeeecassh:

"Seh nah renovation you do abi nah you build ham gan gan ? I won check something 🤔."

@2ru_warrior:

"E no easy to do renovation this days oo. Paint are very costly!!!"

@peegee_xx:

"This house don born plenty hits o iykyk. 😂More life to mummy❤️."

@3gar_baby:

"Happy Birthday mummy , We love you scatter ❤️."

Carter Efe Rains Curses on Berri Tiga

Legit.ng formerly reported that Nigerian skit maker and musician Carter Efe caused a social media stir over his recent interaction with his colleague, Berri Tiga.

A video made the rounds online of Carter Efe raining curses on Berri Tiga while on stage at the Influence Concert.

The controversial video sparked a series of hot takes from netizens, with many of them blasting Carter Efe.

