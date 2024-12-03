Nollywood actor, Maurice Ndubueze, has reportedly become a medical practitioner in the US

In a post sighted online, a picture of him wearing his scrubs, the uniform wore by medial doctors was trending

Fans who could remember him gushed over him and the roles he played in movies before leaving Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Maurice Ndubueze, better known as Terror D Archangel, has reportedly become a medical practitioner in the US.

Pictures of the movie star started trending on social media as fans tried to remember the great movies he had acted in before leaving Nigeria.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, Ndubueze was wearing his scrubs, the uniform wore by medical practitioners.

The superstar was said to be known for his bad boy roles in the film industry, he has acted in movies including Girls Cot, Chasing the Dream, Rush Hour and other great movies.

Maurice flaunts profession pictures online

Checks by Legit.ng on Maurice Ndubueze's social media handle also conformed the good news.

The actor showed off pictures taken in his medical doctor's uniform. He also stated that he was an evangelist, actor, and philanthropist.

Recall that a few movie stars have relocated abroad in the last couple of years. Nollywood actor, Femi Brainard, relocated abroad not too long ago and became a taxi driver.

Also, Regina Askia is into the medical profession and even completed a media home last year.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Maurice Ndubueze

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about the former actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@edeyah_:

"I like this guy ehh."

@real_tyscene:

"E good."

@omavictor001:

"Why u dey spit on me. Legend!"

@aramizesignature:

"Well done."

@taheer_aso:

"That how life works."

@valflexy:

"Which Lockdown be that?"e

@callme_patnice:

"No me talk ham, na so E dey for bible."

@thamadrasofficial:

"May the universe bless him."

@thecelebrityvendor:

"Ones my favorite."

@off_bernard:

"OG before IG."

