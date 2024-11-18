Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video of her husband, Ned Nwoko, speaking to his friends and her mother in her absence

In a clip, the businessman confirmed Regina Daniels' claim about having more than twenty suitors who were interested in marrying her

Ned Nwoko's video shared by Regina Daniels has spurred reactions from many as they taunted the couple

Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko are the centre of discussion over a trending video in which the businessman and politician recounts how he got married to the Nollywood actress.

In a video shared by Regina Daniels, Ned, in a conversation with some friends and her mother, confirmed his wife's claim of having numerous suitors.

Ned Nwoko confirms Regina Daniels had numerous suitors. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned disclosed that when he met Regina, she told him several men, including pastors, oil bunkers, and filmmakers, were among her numerous suitors showing her gifts.

"She told me there were several suitors, including pastors, oil bonkers, and filmmakers, who were sending her gift," Ned said.

The businessman disclosed that despite the numerous suitors, he met Regina untouched, applauding her mother, Rita Daniels.

Ned also recounted how he visited Regina's family in jeans and a shirt alongside his family members to ask for her hand in marriage.

Sharing the video, Regina, who disclosed she was absent in the video, wrote in a caption:

"Hubby just sent me this really cutee video his friend made and I couldn’t help but share. Isn’t this not planned conversation about me with his friends and colleagues so cuteee 🥹. Honestly, I always love hearing hubby speak about me with so much love especially in my absence

Watch video below

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina Daniels replied a curious fan, who asked her what she enjoyed about her billionaire husband.

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's comment about Regina

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

official_precious3:

"Nawa oo."

vickyv921:

"He looks high and he’s friends are trying to laugh at he’s funny jokes."

flaw_lesscutie:

"Was she not 18yrs or so when he married her?"

crystalvian:

"Vheeki for morning Mizwanneka for afternoon Pa Ned and Regina for night."

ginadeltahairstore:

"Yes many people mount before, but na your money long pass Sir."

cassieprinthub.ng:

"Poor man pikin go think say Pa Ned Dey lie."

How Regina Daniels' brother taunted her

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the actress and her brother Sammy West did the viral Suspect challenge on social media.

Regina Daniels started the game by running, and her brother Sammy West teased her about getting married to an old man despite calling herself a sweet 16.

"Be like say her brother dey find opportunity to talk Wetin dey his mind before," a netizen said.

