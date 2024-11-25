Angela Okorie has broken her silence on the end of her online fight with her colleague Zubby Michael

The actress also shared a video of her last fight with Zubby Michael while sharing the role veteran actor Pete Edochie played

The reunion of Angela Okorie and Zubby Michael has continued to warm hearts of many, including their colleagues

Legit.ng can confirm that the online feud between Zubby Michael and Angela Okorie is over, as the actress recently broke her silence.

Hours after Zubby announced that he and Angela had reconciled, the controversial actress also shared a video to confirm it.

Angela posted a video that showed the playful moment she and Zubby reconciled after a mild physical fight.

In an appreciation post, Angela shared how veteran actor Pete Edochie called her and Zubby to order, which began their reconciliation process.

Recall that Angela had repeatedly dragged Zubby over Junior Pope's death.

An extract from her post read:

"First and foremost I want to thank God almighty for keeping us alive till date to even see each other and settle our issues I want to say a big thank you to our father in Nollywood uncle pet Edochie who called us firstly and asked us to stop fighting, Pressing forward you did everything to settle us."

She also called on movie producers that she previously tuned down to feel free to pair her and Zubby.

"We are sorry for the movies we denied you of watching for years, we are back and stronger," she said.

Watch the video Angela Okorie shared below:

Netizens react to Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

blisstonial:

"And we all waited patiently for this day" Peace and Love."

princeiykeolisa:

"Na so That's the spirit! I love this."

asa_gabi:

"Peace is good life is short nobody knows tomorrow dear fans its time u make peace with pple u have hurt."

nurse_prudence_:

"Nkea ataom……..See me laughing sheepishly and someone was busy shouting “and they kissed and they kissed”…. u want make them kiss u amoeba."

