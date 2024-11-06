Cardi B has reacted to the outcome of the US election after Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump

The singer had been a supporter of Kamal Harris even before the election, and she didn't hide it

In the post made about the outcome of the election, she praised Harris for her courage and setting an example for others

Rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B, has reacted to the outcome of the US election which took place a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had been a great supporter of Kamala Harris, and she didn't hide it.

After Harris lost the election, she took to social media to pen a letter to her. According to her, no matter what people said about her to belittle her and discourage her from running for the election, she still did with integrity and honesty.

She also stated that Harris put up a fight against all the odds that were against her.

Cardi B says she is proud of Harris

In her post, she said that she was proud of the politician. She further added that no person has ever made her change her mind, but Harris did.

Cardi B also mentioned that Harris has shown her, her daughter and other women that anything was possible

How fans reacted to Cardi B's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Cardi B's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@styledbyvmarie:

"Love this."

@skysolomon_:

"Yesss."

@kentjonesofficial:

"Society cooked smh."

@laugh.at.my.pain:

"Kamala left yall on read."

@adakarl1:

"Team Kamala."

@officialedidion:

"Facts! Kamala did an amazing job and did it with grace! I'm very proud of her and shoutout to you, the public figures, the people and everyone who used their voice, vote and platform to inspire change. "

@mr.brightside310:

"Shut up gurrl… we already saw your Diddy Tape."

@iamlilymae:

"Celebs who went to Diddy party’s endorsing anyone to make such big decisions for America is not a good flex.".

@merloslin:

"Did I just read “Honesty” of wow! There was Not one once of honesty in the Scamelas” run for office."

VDM speaks about US election

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had reacted to the prophecy given by Apostle Johnson Suleman about the winner of the US election.

The clergy had made a prophecy and said that he saw a woman as the next President of the United States.

In the video made by the activist, he blasted the clergy and asked if he was Balo Telli.

