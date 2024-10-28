Daniel Regha has stated in a tweet that churches should be feeding members of their congregation every Sundays

He added that the money used for it should be taken from the church account, as times were hard

Fans reacted to his tweet in the comment section as they dragged him and shared their observation

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has given his two cents to Nigerian churches on the best way to utilize the money members give to churches.

In a post on X, Regha noted that churches should be feeding their congregation on Sundays from the money members give to them.

Daniel Regha advices churches. Photo credit@danielregha

Source: Instagram

The influencer, who likes calling out celebrities, added that the feeding should be done on a weekly basis to all members of the church.

Regha gives reason for advice

In his post, Daniel Regha shared the reason for his advice. According to him, times were hard and many find it difficult to feed.

He also noted that many go to church hungry, so taking such a step will be of great help to them. He also stated that doing such was a great sign of leadership for the church.

Recall that Daniel had advised some other people before. He once advised Asake about his album.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regha's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweets made by Regha. Here are some of the comments below:

@TheDamiForeign:

"Hunger wan kee Daniel for church."

@iamAbode:

"Are you going to church because of hunger?"

@Jaiyejejeomo:

"I usually like your takes and most times I just agree and not engage your tweets. But, Sometime I just believe you make tweets just to gain attention. Some churches do this even when it’s not hard times do your findings and focus on something else."

@tobijubril_:

"The Daddy G.Os need to buy rolls Royce and private jet , the church members would get their own rewards in heaven."

@IHIMA_PRINCIPAL:

"Maybe you should open a church and start doing what you’re preaching above. You think running a church is a Joke. Relentless efforts and commitment is what is needed to run a church."

@Dagentle_:

"I swear, even we the Muslim brothers would be present every Sunday."

@Iam__PaGe:

"Even your neighbors no fit count on you to survive and u dey twitter dey advise churches."

@Sen_Adedotun:

"@DanielRegha from your own resources, how many people have you been feeding considering this hard time?"

@Naijawide01:

"How much u sef drop for offering?"

Source: Legit.ng