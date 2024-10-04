A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the remarriage of her mother who lost her husband years ago

A video showed the moment the widow got married again traditionally amid cheers and love from family and friends

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments

A touching video capturing a Nigerian widow's remarriage has melted hearts on social media.

The clip, showing the woman's traditional wedding ceremony, was shared by her happy daughter on TikTok.

Widow remarries after many years

Posted by @favourite021 on the platform, the video offered a glimpse into the joyous celebration.

The heartwarming scenes showed the newlywed couple beaming with happiness, surrounded by loved ones.

As the widow exchanged vows with her new partner, cheers and applause from guests filled the air.

Family and friends gathered to support the couple, clearly thrilled to see the woman find love again after years of loss.

"My mum's traditional wedding after being a widow for years. How my mum mini traditional wedding went," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail widow's traditional wedding day

TikTok users were quick to offer congratulatory messages and well-wishes in the comments section.

Many praised the daughter for sharing such an intimate moment, while others commended the widow for taking a chance on love again.

@pre love said:

"Since 2006 my daddy died, my mom haven't think of this thing called remarry, and she can't even imagine doing it. That is why I loves my mom so so much and she will live long, she will not die young."

@Shuga commented:

"God forbid some people in dis comment section. How do u as a girl or guy feel having sumone by ur side buh u dnt want ur mother to find happiness again."

@Tehillah said:

"Omo women dey suffer. See children in the comment section against their mothers happiness."

@Mamah_gift said:

"Make una com help me beg my papa make he remarry it’s 12 yrs now. He first said he didn’t wnt anyone 2 maltreat us cos we wer still little Oya now our last born don dey graduate from uni my papa no gree."

@Milolar24 said:

"God abeg o some women get luck o, so this woman family don collect bride price on top her head twice. She is so lucky."

@Ciara Nicole added:

"It’s not in the position of the kids to choose if she should remarry or not, if that’s what she wants it’s her choice, those of u in the comment saying if na my mama I no go gree, na u wan fill the space."

Widow remarries after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a woman remarrying after twenty years of losing her husband stirred various reactions online.

A lady who said the bride was her mother-in-law shared the widow's video, showing how happy she was.

