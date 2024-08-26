Zubby Michael Stirs Marriage Rumours As Sweet Video of Actor and Daughter Leaves Fans Talking
- Actor Zubby Michael recently put up a video of him and a little girl at what looked like a restaurant
- In the heartwarming video, the Nollywood star appeared to be enjoying his meal with people who have been alleged to be his family members
- Speculations about Zubby Michael's marital status have, however, trailed video, with fans asking questions
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nollywood actor Zubby Michael is one of the popular Nigerian celebrities who have managed to keep their private lives away from the media.
However, Zubby recently shared a rare video of his parents exchanging pleasantries with veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo during the latter's visit to his mansion.
Zubby Michael's stirs rumours about marital status
In a recent video, the Nollywood actor was spotted with people believed to be his family members at a venue that looked like a restaurant.
On the other side, a young girl seated close to the actor was spotted, while another male individual whose face was not shown was also spotted.
While Zubby enjoyed his meal, the young girl appeared uninterested in the food on her side of the table.
Watch fun video Zubby Michael shared below:
Sharing another video of him on set, Zubby referred to the young girl as his daughter.
He wrote:
"Filming with my lovely daughter."
Watch video below:
Fans react to Zubby Michael's video
While some fans claimed Zubby was married and has only kept his family away from the media, others alleged that the young girl was his daughter. Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:
uche_festa.cyfador:
"Woo the girl look so much like him."
Video as Wizkid speaks on reasons he chose to live a quiet life: "I know what it is to have nothing"
makvee_production:
"Like father like daughter lion no dey born goat, my honorable Ezeeeeem."
blessing_baby23:
"I sure say zubby na low key family man."
classic_bene_diction:
"Wow that is so awesome na him daughter."
dandyike77:
"Dis man fit don marry keep am on low key."
uchennamicheal546:
"Zubby YOU DON MARRY? You are my real father.. I managed to get phone so that i will reach you!!! Pls Zubby is my real father!!"
Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko stir rumours
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael left fans talking in a video about their flirtatious exchanges and romance.
In the video, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss.
Zubby also shared a video from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng