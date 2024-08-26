Actor Zubby Michael recently put up a video of him and a little girl at what looked like a restaurant

In the heartwarming video, the Nollywood star appeared to be enjoying his meal with people who have been alleged to be his family members

Speculations about Zubby Michael's marital status have, however, trailed video, with fans asking questions

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael is one of the popular Nigerian celebrities who have managed to keep their private lives away from the media.

However, Zubby recently shared a rare video of his parents exchanging pleasantries with veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo during the latter's visit to his mansion.

Zubby Michael's stirs rumours about marital status

In a recent video, the Nollywood actor was spotted with people believed to be his family members at a venue that looked like a restaurant.

On the other side, a young girl seated close to the actor was spotted, while another male individual whose face was not shown was also spotted.

While Zubby enjoyed his meal, the young girl appeared uninterested in the food on her side of the table.

Watch fun video Zubby Michael shared below:

Sharing another video of him on set, Zubby referred to the young girl as his daughter.

He wrote:

"Filming with my lovely daughter."

Watch video below:

Fans react to Zubby Michael's video

While some fans claimed Zubby was married and has only kept his family away from the media, others alleged that the young girl was his daughter. Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

uche_festa.cyfador:

"Woo the girl look so much like him."

makvee_production:

"Like father like daughter lion no dey born goat, my honorable Ezeeeeem."

blessing_baby23:

"I sure say zubby na low key family man."

classic_bene_diction:

"Wow that is so awesome na him daughter."

dandyike77:

"Dis man fit don marry keep am on low key."

uchennamicheal546:

"Zubby YOU DON MARRY? You are my real father.. I managed to get phone so that i will reach you!!! Pls Zubby is my real father!!"

Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko stir rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael left fans talking in a video about their flirtatious exchanges and romance.

In the video, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss.

Zubby also shared a video from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.

