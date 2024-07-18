Kanayo Visits Zubby Michael’s Lavish Mansion, Exchanges Pleasantries With His Parents in Sweet Video
- Kanayo has shared a heartwarming video from his visit to Zubby Michael's mansion called A1
- The veteran actor was also introduced to Zubby Michael's parents, who sweetly exchanged pleasantries with him
- The adorable video has seen fans and supporters of Zubby Michael applauding him over the kingly treatment he gave Kanayo and his parents
Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, also known as Nnayi Sacrifice, was a recent guest at his junior colleague Zubby Michael's A1 mansion.
Kanayo, who stirred up debate with his comment about divorce, posted heartwarming moments with Zubby and his parents.
In an adorable video, Kanayo was received with excitement as Zubby welcomed him to his luxurious mansion, where they intended to shoot a new movie.
As the duo strolled through the compound and bantered with each other, Zubby led Kanayo to where his parents were seated in front of the mansion.
A clip showed Kanayo and Zubby's parent exchanging pleasantries in Igbo language.
Another clip showed Zubby treating Kanayo to a selection of fine wines and beverages in a show of hospitality.
Captioning the video, Kanayo expressed gratitude to Zubby for hosting him.
He wrote:
“Azubuike in lgbo, Zubby in English, @zubbymichael welcomes me to his residence and introducedy me to his parents.u Ogbuefi na lolo Eze Ugonna. Thanks for having me at the A1 MANSION Ya gazie.”
Watch the video Kanayo shared below:
Kanayo meets Zubby Michael's parents
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments read them below:
mhzizohgee:
"I always love it and feel elated when I see aged parents being taken care of by their children."
big_____ray:
"Zubby is such a lovely soul so humble and respectful."
hazar.1472:
"Zubby is not here for jokes oo, very humble and talented African Man."
godwinbassey_1:
"Hard work pays a child who washes is hands well eats wirh king's all thanks to you for Blending this young ones @kanayo.o.kanayo."
ifeoma2602:
"Wow @zubbymichael thank you for taking care of papa and mama."
Kanayo shares cute family video
In another entertainment news, Kanayo posted a family portrait and video some years back without his wife.
The movie star's entire family were featured except for his wife and the mother of his four kids.
In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
