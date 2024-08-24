Top Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has turned a new age to the joy of her numerous fans and colleagues

On August 24, 2024, the movie star clocked 47, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it

The news was met with celebratory messages from her celebrity colleagues and fans on social media

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele, aka Jenifa, has celebrated her 47th birthday in style on her social media platform.

The movie star turned the new age on August 24, 2024, and she took to her official Instagram page to announce it with a heartwarming video.

Fans and celebs join in to celebrate Funke Akindele's 47th birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress, who appeared to be sleeping, suddenly jumped up from her bed and began dancing to TikTok star DJ Chicken’s popular Up and Grateful sound.

Funke Akindele jumped around in her bedroom and displayed her dance moves while showing her gratitude to God for her new age. In her caption she wrote:

“I’m up and grateful Oh Lord!!! It’s my birthday!!!”

See the clip below:

To celebrate the movie star, some of her fans went the extra mile and erected a billboard in Funke Akindele’s honour. See the video below:

Iyabo Ojo, Dakoree, others celebrate Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s birthday was met with cheer and goodwill from her fans and celebrity colleagues. While some of them dedicated wholesome posts to her, others took to the celebrant’s comment section to drop their well-wishes.

Read some of their comments below:

Veekee_james:

“Awww Happy Birthday Aunty😍.”

Iyaboojofespris:

“Happy birthday Ore ❤️.”

dakoreea:

“Ma Jo fine gen! Happy birthday love…❤️.”

omoalausa1:

“Joyful Celebrations 🎉🎉 Best wishes always ❤️.”

Noellefrancesca:

“Happy birthday mama!! God bless you and keep you! Grow in favour, grace and wisdom.”

Omonioboli:

“Happy birthday baby 🎉🎉🎉🎉 God keep you in His love 💝.”

ronkkybebe:

“Aunty mi owon😍Happy birthday 🎂our fav box office Queen 😍we love u mama. Blessings always 🙏.”

simplynino18:

“Happy Birthday Ma’am ❤️❤️ More of God’s Blessings ma 🙏.”

olayodejuliana:

“Kimmon birthday gurllllllllllllllllllllllllllll💃💃💃 happy birthday mama❤️.”

Funke Akindele gifts Destiny Etiko N1m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Destiky Etiko recently received N1 million from Funke Akindele.

It was a moment of celebration for Etiko as she marked her birthday in style with her colleagues and friends celebrating with her.

The actress received credit alerts from colleagues and wellwishers and she posted screenshots for all to see.

