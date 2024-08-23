Seun Egbegbe has recalled his past sexual lifestyle before he was sentenced to jail

The Nollywood filmmaker disclosed he was so used to sex that it was a daily routine for him

Seun Egbegbe's comment on the number of women he used to sleep with per day in the past has, however, spurred reactions

Popular filmmaker Seun Egbegbe made headlines after he shared details about his past, including his sex life before he was jailed.

Recall that Egbegbe was remanded in prison in 2017 after being accused of obtaining money by pretence, as he had spent six years behind bars.

Seun Egbegbe shares how prison made him realise he could sleep without women. Credit: @realseunegbegbe

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker, in a recent chat with actress Biola Adebayo, spoke about his past.

I could sleep with three women in a day - Seun Egbegbe

Egbegbe, who revealed he has engaged in “several bad things except killing," recalled his sex life, saying he could sleep with up to three women in a day owing to his financial capabilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The filmmaker, who was once in a relationship with Toyin Abraham, however, expressed gratitude for his life as being away for six years made him realise he could live without sex.

Egbegbe also disclosed that ladies have continued to admire him on social media without considering what he had.

“I feel God taught me a lesson with my imprisonment,” he said.

“Without having sex with different girls for almost six years, I didn’t die, nothing happened to me. But I thank God for my life. Sometimes ago, I could have sex with three ladies a day," he added.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to Seun Egbegbe's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ykay_autos:

"iPhone 7 legbegbe idan."

only1_raihan:

"Oshey baddest legbegbe mi."

ijebu_chairman:

"Dats what led to your imprisonment."

grasols:

"Thank God say you no break our Asiwaju baby leg that year."

dave_guitarra

"Now na Soapy."

brian202437:

"Na Paracetamol?????"

Egbegbe visits mum after six years in prison

Weeks after his release, Egbegbe finally visited his mother and shared a video showing the emotional reunion on his Instagram page.

The video captured Egbegbe’s arrival at his mother’s shop and how she swiftly locked him in a tight embrace.

The mother and son couldn’t hide their emotions, and the woman equally expressed her gratitude to the almighty God.

Source: Legit.ng