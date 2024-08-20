Global site navigation

Davido's Ex Sophia Momodu Resurfaces, Rants About Imade & Her Friends' Slangs: "We Missed You"
Davido's Ex Sophia Momodu Resurfaces, Rants About Imade & Her Friends' Slangs: "We Missed You"

by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Davdio's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared what she goes through at the hands of her daughter and her friends.
  • Sophia, who has been under the radar since her debacle with David, made a comeback with a recent tweet
  • She noted that Gen Alpha speak more slang than Gen Z and that Imade and her friends lose her every time they talk

Nigerian 'cool mum', who also doubles as Davido's ex, Sophia Momodu, has returned to social media after a short break.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu filed a 102-page counter-affidavit in which she stated ample reasons for the singer not to have their child's story, Imade.

Sophia shares experience with Imade and her friends.
Davido's Ex, Sophia Momodu, discusses plans she learned from Imade. Credit: @thesophiamomodu
Source: Instagram

In her come-back tweet, Sophia complained about the slangs spoken by Gen Alpha. According to her, every time her 9-year-old daughter, Imade, converses with her friends, she struggles to understand what they say.

She noted that people often think Gen Z speaks the most slang, but they are wrong.

Sophia Momody wrote:

"Ran into a friend of mine while I was out shopping with my madam & her friends & while he was talking to me I saw my girls giggling on the side tell me why they said “he looks MAX but why was he MEWING so much?” When I tell you I had to sit down & allow them lecture me."

See tweets below:

She continued:

Sophia shared more slang she learned from them:

How fans reacted to Sophia tweets

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@OpemipoDada:

"Sophia momodu pls I use God to beg you don’t ghost us ever again I miss you so much."

@pearlliehart:

"Adds to vocabulary."

@ThisBabyBad:

"Where have u been Sophia."

@JacksonPau8006:

"My sophia, I've miss you!!"

@PANAJONMO:

"We miss you sophie."

Man berates Davido’s ex for releasing old clip

A Nigerian man has gone on Twitter to share his displeasure about Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu's recent act.

Recall that Israel DMW had called Sophia names in a post he shared via his IG page in reaction to the custody battle between his boss and his ex, which prompted her to release a video.

The man has, however, claimed that the videos are old and that Isreal was at a party, as Sophia shared his alleged apology to blogs at the time.

