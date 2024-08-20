Davido's Ex Sophia Momodu Resurfaces, Rants About Imade & Her Friends' Slangs: "We Missed You"
- Davdio's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has shared what she goes through at the hands of her daughter and her friends.
- Sophia, who has been under the radar since her debacle with David, made a comeback with a recent tweet
- She noted that Gen Alpha speak more slang than Gen Z and that Imade and her friends lose her every time they talk
Nigerian 'cool mum', who also doubles as Davido's ex, Sophia Momodu, has returned to social media after a short break.
Recall that Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu filed a 102-page counter-affidavit in which she stated ample reasons for the singer not to have their child's story, Imade.
In her come-back tweet, Sophia complained about the slangs spoken by Gen Alpha. According to her, every time her 9-year-old daughter, Imade, converses with her friends, she struggles to understand what they say.
Saida Boj gives candid relationship advice to babes: "You be mumu if man call you his peace of mind"
She noted that people often think Gen Z speaks the most slang, but they are wrong.
Sophia Momody wrote:
"Ran into a friend of mine while I was out shopping with my madam & her friends & while he was talking to me I saw my girls giggling on the side tell me why they said “he looks MAX but why was he MEWING so much?” When I tell you I had to sit down & allow them lecture me."
See tweets below:
She continued:
Sophia shared more slang she learned from them:
How fans reacted to Sophia tweets
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@OpemipoDada:
"Sophia momodu pls I use God to beg you don’t ghost us ever again I miss you so much."
@pearlliehart:
"Adds to vocabulary."
@ThisBabyBad:
"Where have u been Sophia."
@JacksonPau8006:
"My sophia, I've miss you!!"
@PANAJONMO:
"We miss you sophie."
Man berates Davido’s ex for releasing old clip
A Nigerian man has gone on Twitter to share his displeasure about Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu's recent act.
Recall that Israel DMW had called Sophia names in a post he shared via his IG page in reaction to the custody battle between his boss and his ex, which prompted her to release a video.
The man has, however, claimed that the videos are old and that Isreal was at a party, as Sophia shared his alleged apology to blogs at the time.
