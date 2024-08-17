Actor Yul Edochie has given suggestions to women on what to do if men are not proposing marriage to them

He noted that there was no time to waste and women should stop delaying their opportunities to settle down

According to the movie star, who does the marriage proposal does not matter and women should start initiating it

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has advised women who desire to get married on what to do to hasten up the process.

Yul Edochie advises ladies who intend to get married soon.

Source: Instagram

The role interpreter stated that instead of women waiting for men to propose to them, they should buy a ring and propose to the men.

He said there was nothing wrong with it and it would help the women to know their stand with the men.

The film star noted that women who wait for men to propose to them may likely waste their time.

His post generated criticisms from netizens as some people asked if that was how his second wife, Judy Austin, proposed to him.

Fans react to Yul Edochie's post

Fans react to Yul Edochie's post

@uche_leona:

"For behold, a man shall leave his father and mother and join hands with his life partner. And the two shall become one in holy matrimony. They didn’t say a woman shall do it. Pls, stop advising wrongly. You should act as a leader and not the reverse."

@ogoochilos:

"Forever rejected celebrity."

@mic_angel46:

"Na Judy propose to you? Just asking."

@godwin_ranking001:

"No try am o. If he doesn't engage you, no buy ring disgrace yourself. It doesn't cost a guy anything to engage. If he hasn't done it yet, he has reasons why he is delaying. It's normal to tell a guy how you feel about him but no try buy ring."

@carinaluijk:

"You are a nonsense man. Now we know what Judy did! No wonder una matter dey smell!

@tinababy_gh:

"Oh, so that was what Judy did to grab you from adorable wife Queen May abi?"

@naza.ibe:

"So na Judy propose? Make sense."

Source: Legit.ng