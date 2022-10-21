Nollywood actress Bidemi Kosoko is in an excited mood as she floods her social media page with some birthday pictures

Bidemi, who clocks a new age on Friday, October 21, penned a lengthy appreciation message to God for keeping her alive

Top Nollywood stars, including Shola Kosoko, well-wishers and fans, have stormed the actress' comment section to celebrate with her

Popular Yoruba actress Bidemi Kosoko, who is one of the celebrity daughters of Nollywood veteran Jide Kosoko is a year older today, Friday, October 21, 2022.

Bidemi, who is famous for her cute dimple, took to her Instagram page to share some lovely birthday pictures as she penned a sincere message of thanksgiving to God for letting her see a new year.

Bidemi Kosoko thanks God on birthday. Credit: @bidemi_kosoko

Source: Instagram

The actress wrote:

“He has done so much for me … I cannot tell it all My father my lord ,My everlasting joy giver , My pillar , My maker , My strength, My shield , My confidence, the Author of my life ,The one who is ,who was and who is to come , the king of glory I exalt your name ,I glorify you, I honor you ,I magnify you lord.” It’s official guys am a year older Sweet16 it’s my birthday Go go go Bide it’s your birthday .”

See her post below:

Shola Kosoko celebrates her younger sister Bidemi

Bidemi’s older sister and actress Shola Kosoko has also penned a birthday message to her and shared some lovely pictures,

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my darling beautiful sister of life @bidemi_kosoko Mama IRE Mama IKE Wa gbo Wa to Lase Edumare May The Wind of God's Favour blow in your direction now and forever Your little efforts will bring unusual and great success God will give you ideas that will single you out for success.."

See her post below:

Bidemi Kosoko welcomes baby girl

Actress, Bidemi Kosoko made headlines after she welcomed a baby girl earlier this year.

Bidemi's father, Jide Kosoko and sister Shola, made their announcement on Instagram by sharing photos of the newborn baby and new mother.

Jide expressed how excited he is to add to his grandchildren as he revealed that the mother and baby are doing fine.

Source: Legit.ng