Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu dropped another bombshell about Regina Daniels and her marriage to billionaire Ned Nwoko

The movie star earlier buzzed the internet with her desire to be the politician's eighth wife

However, a new snippet saw the controversial sensation make shocking claims about Regina and her matrimonial home

Nigerian actress Esther Nwachukwu has continued to make headlines following her recent appearance on the notorious Honest Bunch podcast.

In a viral snippet from the episode, Esther Nwachukwu discussed her colleague Regina Daniels and her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

Actress Esther made claims about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels, @estehrsky.77

Esther alleged that Ned Nwoko did "some things" to ensure Regina would never have an affair with another man.

When podcast co-host Nedu Wazobia asked how she knew this, Esther confidently stated that she was a "street girl" and claimed that every "street girl" knows about this reported gist.

Esther concluded by asserting that Ned was aware Regina might consider other men, so he took measures to prevent her from doing so.

Watch the video below:

Esther Nwackukwu claims spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

toksyb4u:

"Its amazing how someone that needs serious help knows alot about other people … all because u are claming street girl."

iamzinnymichael:

"I no won hear Justice for anybody o."

_rashydah_:

"When they slam you with a lawsuit now, you’ll run back to the same social media you were spewing rubbish to shout for justice and solicit for help."

creamy_lolly:

"The only podcast dat reveals absolute stupîdïty in my gender."

cyude:

"The ability to know the difference between confirmed story and an alleged story on the internet space is a skill so many speakers need to have.

"No matter how sure you are about a story, if you don’t have a clearcut evidence supporting it the best thing is to avoid the story. I hope when she is summoned by the police to defend this statement she doesn’t fail to do so."

_solution_ngo:

"Una dey condemn the TikTok girl twwerkking in front of her mother, una no condemn Regina Daniel’s mother wey carry that small girl go marry old papa cos of money … 7th wife."

Esther Nwachukwu shares desire to be Regina Daniels’ co-wife

The movie star announced her intention to marry Senator Ned Nwoko (Regina Daniel's husband) as his eighth wife.

Esther Sky revealed in a trailer for 'The Honest Bunch' podcast that she will marry for money rather than love.

In the video that has since gone viral, Esther also made her societal observations about love and money, spurring reactions online.

